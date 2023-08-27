NAP vs SAS Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Napoli vs Sassulo Serie A Scorecard

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the Serie A League. This match is set to be played between Napoli (NAP) and Sassulo (SAS). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:15 a.m. on Monday 28 August 2023. This match will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and is most liked by the people at the stadium. Lots of people are coming in the fan list of both teams and they are so excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so we made an article and shared the complete information about this football match such as teams, team players, points table, reports, previous gameplay and more in this article.

Both teams are going to play thier first head-to-head match in this league and it is the 15th head-to-head match of both teams whole over. Both teams are going to play thier second match of this tournament and every player will do their best to win this match. Napoli is currently in 5th place in the points table and it is expected that this team will win this upcoming match. On the other side, Sassulo lost thier previous match and they need to win this match. This team is ranked in 17th place on the points table. Both teams will give their best and this makes the match more interesting, so watch and enjoy.

NAP vs SAS (Napoli vs Sassulo) Match Details

Match: Napoli vs Sassulo

Tournament: Serie A

Date: Monday, 28th August 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

NAP vs SAS (Napoli vs Sassulo) Starting 11

Napoli (NAP) Possible Starting 11 1.Alex Meret, 2. Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 3. Mario Rui, 4. Amir Rrahmani, 5. Leo Ostigard, 6. Stanislav Lobotka, 7. Eljif Elmas, 8. Piotr Zielinski, 9. Andre Zambo Anguissa, 10. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 11. Victor Osimhen

Sassulo (SAS) Possible Starting 11 1.Andrea Consigli, 2. Jeremy Toljan, 3. Martin Erlic, 4. Matias Vina, 5. Mattia Viti, 6. Maxime Lopez, 7. Matheus Henrique, 8. Nedim Bajrami, 9. Armand Lauriente, 10. Andrea Pinamonti, 11. Gregoire Defrel

As per the reports, There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and all players will give thier best performance in this match. There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on JioCinema and some verified sites. This football match will be one of the most liked and fully enjoyed by the fans or viewers. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles.