Naranarayan Gooptu Death Reason Former AG Naranarayan Gooptu Passed Away at 90, Obituary

Former advocate Naranarayan Gooptu has passed away at the age of 90. He was the former advocate general of West Bengal. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday.

Naranarayan Gooptu was a very amazing personality who had the advocate general’s seat in the state from 1987 to 2001. He was born in 1933 and he began practising law in 1960 after obtaining his “Bar At Law” degree from Lincoln’s Inn, London. Afterwards, he became the advocate general of West Bengala, he rehearsed at the Calcutta High Court and at the Supreme Court of India, Krishnendu. He was a kind and wonderful person who achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Naranarayan Gooptu Death Reason?

Naranarayan Gooptu Death Reason?

Gooptu was a well-known advocate general of West Bengal who is no more among us. He took his last breath on Monday 13 February 2023 at his home. His demise news has been announced by his son. There is no information about his cause of death but it is believed that he died due to natural reasons.

Gooptu was a very respected person who achieved huge success in his life due to his best work and people will remember him always. He is survived by a son and two daughters. Since his passing news come out on social media lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death. Now many people have been expressing their heartfelt condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.