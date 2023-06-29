Narela: 45-year-old man Stabs Wife With Knife, Dies By Suicide in Delhi

In this article, we are going to share the latest shocking news that happened in the Narela area, of Delhi, India. It is shared that a 45 years old man allegedly stabbed his wife and later took his own life. This news is making headlines on the news channels and attracting the interest of many people who are showing their curiosity to learn more about this incident. There is an investigation also began after this incident and authorities have shared some details related to this incident. Keep reading this article and know every single piece of information related to this incident.

According to the reports, a man named Vinod stabbed his wife with a knife or a screwdriver. Later, he hanged himself after a fight and killing his wife. He took his own life by committing suicide. This incident took place on Wednesday morning 28 June 2023 in outer Delhi’s Narela area. The couple were the residents of Swatantra Nagar in Narela and they were identified as Vinod who was 45 years old and Komal who was 38 years old at the time of their deaths. Swipe up this page and continue this article to know more about this case.

45-year-old man Stabs Wife With Knife

Narela Police Station received a call at about 8 am on Wednesday, police arrived at the incident scene at street number 31, Swatantra Nagar Narela, on the first floor and began an investigation. The police authorities shared that they found their dead bodies in the house when they reached the incident spot. They found, the woman lying on the floor and Vinod was hanging from the ceiling with a scarf. The spot was inspected by the crime team and the FSL team. It is shared that the couple had been married for 18 years and were the parents of two children, aged 15 and 11 years.

It is shared the couple had been fighting for quite some time and this become a serious argument on the morning of the incident day. After this argument, Vinod attacked his wife, and when the children tried to stop him, he locked the children outside the room. Later killing his wife, he hanged himself and the children called the landlord and called their uncle. The children shared that their father attacked her with a sharp object first and later locked them out of the room. After this incident, the police began an investigation and the investigation is underway.