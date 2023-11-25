Narela: Two Die, Another Injured As Their Car Rams Tempo Parked On Roadside

Delhi Police has registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for causing death by negligence, rash driving, and causing hurt by negligence after a car hit a stationary truck on Thursday night in outer Delhi’s Narela. Two persons died while one was critically injured in the accident. The Delhi Police said they are investigating the incident. “The initial investigation suggests that a car hit a truck parked on the roadside,” said Ravi Kumar Singh (Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) of Delhi Police. Let’s continue for more information related to this incident.

The injured were rushed to the SRHC Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival. Police said that Deepak, 22, was unconscious and could not give a statement. They said that Deepak had been transferred to another hospital, and his condition had been upgraded to critical. Rahul, 25, worked at an eye center. His wife, who was seven months pregnant, has passed away. Rahul’s father was reported to have been abducted six years ago, but there is no information on him as of now. His brother Himanshu,25, was working for a private company, while he was studying. Swipe to get more details. So, read it carefully.

Two Die, Another Injured As Their Car Rams Tempo

The accident occurred when the trio were on their way to a wedding at the Narela farmhouse. The Brezza car was so badly damaged that it was reduced to a pile of rubble. According to the police, the accident occurred when the three passengers, hailing from the village of Safiabad, were en route to a wedding. It seems that the car veered abruptly as another vehicle allegedly crossed in front of it, the police said. The police said they got a call at around 12:30 in the morning about the accident, which took place on the Safiabad road, close to the MCD Toll collection point. The caller said one of the passengers was unconscious and unresponsive while the others appeared to be in critical condition. Keep reading to get information.