Narendra Modi: Mirzapur Carpets, Nagpur Teakwood Embellish New Parliament Building

We are before you with the recent unveiling of the images of the new parliament of the country. The new parliament, the awaited project is going to be inaugurated soon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The new parliament building is gaining the huge attention of the country’s people as the fascinating images revealing its architect are flashed before us many times. The new triangular-shaped building is located next to the old Parliament Building and is sprawled across 64,500 square metres. The building is representing the nation’s progress and aspirations. The eco-friendly features are the talk of the town. Every corner reflects an inspiration. Moreover, it is going to be more accessible to the public as going to present the Public Gallery and Central Constitutional Gallery. We are providing our viewers with more details about the interiors of the New Parliament Building, so stay tuned with us till the end.

The building is reflecting the cultural diversity of our country in a very appealing manner. It is seeming that all the arts prevailing in the country have contributed to the building. The news is flashing that the teak wood used in the new building has been sourced from Maharashtra’s Nagpur, and the carpets are showing the gracious culture of Mirzapur of Utter Pradesh, Tripura has contributed to the flooring with its rich bamboo, the land of Rajasthan has highlighted it with the stone carvings. Different stones from different areas of Rajasthan have enhanced its beauty.

Nagpur Teakwood Embellish New Parliament Building

The steel structure has been taken from the union territory of Daman and Diu and the furniture is crafted in the Mumbai taste. The red and white sandstone has been procured from Sarmathura in Rajasthan. Haryana has contributed to the building by providing concrete mix for the construction activities. How can Gujarat fall back? The brass work and pre-cast trenches are from Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The new parliament building is reflecting India’s diverse culture in one place as the news is coming out. Some officials are sharing on Twitter that the building is going to present the Temple of Democracy thus reflecting the true spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’

We may not have mentioned the contributions of other states but the building is truly expressing the rich culture of our country’s art and craft. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building on 28th May 2023. The building has been constructed at the cost of Rs 971 crores as per the reports. But it is going to be a symbol of India’s progress and glorifying the Capital. Stay tuned with us for all the updates.