Narendranath Razdan Death Reason? Alia Bhatt’s Drandfather Narendranath Razdan Passed Away at 95

We are sharing with you the news of the demise of Aliya Bhatt’s grandfather Narendranath Razdan. The Father of Aliya’s mother Soni Razdan passed away at the age of 95 years. He took his last breath on June 1. The internet is flooded with tributes and prayers for the actress’s Grandfather. He was unwell for some time. As the news of the passing away of the actress’s father went viral, people sent their condolences on social media platforms. We are providing you with the whole information about the sad demise of the veteran actress’s father in detail. Be with us till the end to know about the news.

The veteran actress Soni Razdan lost her father and shared the unfortunate news on her Instagram account. She deeply grieved sharing about her father’s loss and shared- “Daddy, grandpa, Nindi – our Angel here on earth. We are so thankful to have called you ours. So grateful to have lived a life basking in your incandescent glow. So blessed to have been touched by your kind, loving, gentle and always vibrant soul. You have taken a piece of us with you but we will never be parted with your spirit. It inhabits us all and will remind us always of what it truly means to be alive. Wherever you are – it’s now a happier place because of that beautiful laugh of yours. We love you our silly, beautiful, funny boy-until we meet again.” She also shared a smiling pic of her dad.

Narendranath Razdan Death Reason?

Aliya Bhatt too shared emotional pics of her grandfather with her fans on social media platforms. She shared that she was very much connected to her Nana. She also shared an emotional note on her social media platforms describing that her grandpa was her hero who always gave joy to everybody. She shared that he was fit till 93 and worked till 93. The news is also flashing that Aliya Bhatt skipped the IIFA 2023 awards in Abu Dhabi as her grandfather’s health was deteriorating day by day, so she chose to stay back.

Mr Soni Razdan was admitted to Beach Candy Hospital due to his lung infection. He was critical so was shifted to Intensive Care Unit. The Bollywood celebrities are sending their heartfelt sentiments and sharing many posts after the news of the demise of Mr Razdan flashed. We are also sharing our condolences and tributes to the departed soul. Stay tuned.