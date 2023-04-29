NASCAR’s Alex Bowman Suffers Fractured Vertebra in Wild Crash, Watch Footage

Today we are going to share the latest news that is coming out. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about this case and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about this case. Let’s find out all the information What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Follow us till the end to know all the information about this incident. Keep reading to know all the information about this news. Let’s continue the article.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman suffered a fractured vertebra in a horrific car crash in a sprint car race this week, and now, he will be sidelined for up to a month. The horror occurred in the opening heat of a race in the High Limit Sprint Car Series at West Burlington, Iowa. Bowman in the 55-car crashed with Conor Morell after he spun his rear tire resulting in both cars being airborne. Both the cars were heavily damaged in what looked like a scene from an action movie. Somehow both the drivers got out of their respective vehicles and somehow managed to get out of there. But unfortunately for Bowman, he later learns that his spine is broken.

NASCAR’s Alex Bowman Suffers Fractured Vertebra

In a statement released through his Twitter, Bowman said that he is feeling fine and is focused on healing and rest to ensure that he can get back on the race track as soon as possible. Said. “I’m doing everything I can at home to help make sure my recovery is as quick as possible to get back in the 48 car.” Bowman whose Cup Series debut came in 2014 at the Daytona 500 has won seven races in the series. He has also raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. There’s no word on Conner Morrell’s condition after the accident, but being able to walk away from such a scary scene at least instills confidence that Morrell will be well in the long run. For Bowman, here’s hoping for a speedy recovery from his injuries.

We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.