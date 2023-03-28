Nashville School Shooting: 6 Killed in Nashville School, Including 3 Children

The entire Nashville community is mourning the passing of three children and three staff members of the school after a shooting incident took place inside the premises of the building. According to the sources, six people including three staff members and three children have been killed in a shooting by a former student at the school in Nashville, Tennessee. Three of the victim were pupils who were aged nine or under at Covenant School. Now, the names of the children have been announced who were identified as Evelyn Diekhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney.

Another side, the adult victims were named as Cynthia Peak (61-year-old), Katherine Koonce (60-year-old), and Mike Hill (61-year-old). There were 200 students present at the Private Christian school. Now, the shooter has been shot dead by the police. The incident took place on Monday morning in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday morning. According to the police reports, the 28-year-old shooter had at least two semi-automatic rifles and a handgun. Still, the police didn’t disclose the name of the shooter who was the main suspect of the shooting. Since the news of the incident was confirmed by the police, several parents of the students gathered outside the premises of the school as they were concerned about the health of their children.

Nashville School Shooting

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Don Aaron told that police received calls about a shooter at The Covenant School at around 10:13 AM. Officers could hear the gunshots coming from the second floor of the school building. Two police officers from the team of five members shot at her in what Aaron described as a lobby area and she was declared dead by 10:27 AM. Aaron said,” The police department response was swift”.

At that time, three students were pronounced dead after arriving at Monroe Carell Jr Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with gunshot wounds, John Howser, a hospital spokesperson, said in a statement. Another side, three staff members were killed by the shooter. According to other official reports, the suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who is supposed to be transgender. Hale was armed with three guns and entered the building. Later, the suspect drove to the school in a Hondo Fit and got in by firing through one of the school doors, which were locked at that time. Later, the CCTV footage was also shared by the Nashville Police to clarify that Hale entered the building with guns.