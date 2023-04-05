Natalia G Novio and Stephano Kohel Video Goes Viral on Social Media Full Link!

Recently Natalia G Novio and Stephano Kohel’s name has come on the internet and they are getting huge attention from the people due to their viral video. Now many people are searching for their names on social media sites as they want to know about them. As we all know that lots of videos come up daily but few videos viral on the internet and it’s quite common that video goes viral and people misunderstood them to be somebody else. Now many people are very curious to know about viral videos. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Natalia G Novio is a very famous star on the Tik Tok platform who was born on 9 December 1997 and currently she is 25 years old. But still, there is no information about her parents and any other information about her parents or family members also did not disclose yet. She was born and raised in Colombia and currently, she lives with her partner in Peru. Natalia is a very famous digital content producer who posts situational comedy, dance trends and beauty content on networking sites. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Natalia G Novio and Stephano Kohel Video Viral

Reportedly, Natalia G Novio is a multi-talented person who is most active on her Tik Tok and Instagram and she has 17.2 million followers on her Tik Tok account at the time of this writing. In addition, she has amassed 536.3 million likes on the same platforms. This month, she published a Tik Tok on Rauw Alejandro’s songs. She is active on Tik Tok since 2019. As per many sources, she got married to her content-creating partner Stephano Kohel. He also posts videos on his Tik Tok handle @stephano_kohel he is also very famous and has 6.5 M on TikTok. So please read the complete article.

Natalia G Novio and her husband Stepahno Kohel’s video went viral on many social networking sites including Twitter as it came in R Rated content. Their video gained huge popularity as people showed their so much internet in the video. But the video was removed by Twitter. Any account posting such a video will be banned. Natalia G Novio and Stepahno Kohel’s video got millions of viewers and many fake sites are also providing videos. But we will recommend you not to visit as they may contain explicit content and virus on the site. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.