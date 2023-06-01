Nathan Bernhard Accident: Accused of Running Over Two Men Explained!

There is a piece of news coming forward that Nathan Bernhard drives off on top of two people and the two people are no more. Yes, you heard right it is shared that the accused killed two people and this news is rapidly circulating on the internet and various social media platforms. This shocking news attracts the interest of many people who are expressing their curiosity about this news by hitting search engine platforms. We are going to share every single piece of news related to this crash and also talk more about the accused man.

According to the reports, a terrible accident took place on Wednesday 31 May 2023 in North Nowra in which two people passed away. The deceased victims were identified as 41 and 36 years old men. The victims died when a utility vehicle ran over them. It is shared that despite being treated by neighbors and also paramedics but sadly both men succumbed to their injuries and lost their lives at the scene. In a report, it is shared that the driver ran his vehicle over them while intoxicated badly. Scroll down to know more about this car crash.

It is shared that the accused driver and the two deceased people had drunk alcohol on the afternoon of the faithful day before this crash incident. The accused attempted to complete a three-point turn but unfortunately, the two folks were on the road, lying down at 7:15 pm. It is not confirmed why they both lying on the active road. However, it is also not clear whether all of them were drinking buddies or not at the time of this incident but it is shared that they drunken on the afternoon of the incident day. Shift to the next paragraph to continue reading this article.

After this crash incident, police began an investigation and arrested him. The accused has been charged with mid-range drunk driving, negligent driving occasioning death, driving in a dangerous manner, and dangerous driving occasioning death. Police shared that it was not a planned murder because the police prosecutor stated that the suspect had no need to drive under the influence as he lived just 1.4 kilometers away from the incident scene. Now the investigation is ongoing but not much information has been cleared.