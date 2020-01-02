Happy National Bird Day 2020: Theme, Significance, Facts, Quotes, Images & Pictures :- National Bird Day is celebrated on January 5 annually all across the globe by the Nature lovers, bird lovers and bird watchers. National Bird Day is one of several selected holidays celebrating birds.

National Bird Day 2020

The day is celebrated to put emphasis on the birds and critical issues for the protection and survival of birds. About 10,000 bird species in both, pet birds and wild birds are in the risk of extinction. National Bird Day was created to promote avian awareness.

National Bird Day 2020: Facts

Ostriches have the largest eyes of any land animal. They have eyes bigger than their brain.

Some ducks sleep with one eye open. In a group of 5 ducks, 1 duck is given the charge to guard the perimeter. So that duck sleeps but with one eye open so that if there is any activity nearby, it can detect easily.

Hummingbirds are smallest and least weight birds in the world. An average Hummingbird weighs around 4-5 grams.

Parrots are good learners. If taught properly, they can learn up to hundreds of words.

The skin of penguin acts as camouflage both on land and water.

National Bird Day 2020: Celebrations

To celebrate this day annually, many activities are organised for the avian lovers. Some of the activities that are organised are: