National Chief Imam Graces Agyemang-Badu’s Wedding East Legon big men spotted at Colourful Event

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is a very famous personality who is known for his excellent performance. As we know Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is a famous and very well-known Ghanaian professional footballer. Currenlty, the days of Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is filled with blessing and wishes. The recent details are coming that Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu recently married traditionally. Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu’s traditional wedding caught a lot of attention. Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is going to start his new journey after getting married. This article will help you to learn about the recent viral news of Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in delve.

As per the sources, the football player Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu’s traditional wedding has gone viral and getting a lot of attention. Further, Chief Imam and former players East Legon Big men were spotted at the colorful event. The football player Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu shared his pre-wedding pictures through his social media. Many personalities were seen at Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu’s traditional wedding. In this wedding, Chief Imam and former players were also involved. Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is mostly known as Badu. He was born on December 2, 1990. Read more in the next section.

National Chief Imam Graces Agyemang-Badu’s Wedding

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is the most famous Ghanaian professional footballer. A video is shared by Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku. The shared video shows glimpses of the Ghanaian traditional wedding. The friend and family of Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu wearing the colorful and beautiful kente fabric. The guests sand and dance together. Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is also looking so elegant. He is wearing Ghanaian-style accessories on his arms, neck, and wrists. He makes his entry with cars which increase the beauty of traditional wedding. If we talk about his wife let us inform you that he is married to a long-time girlfriend. Scroll down the page to learn more.

The photos of Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu have gone viral on the internet. A very big personality the National Chief Imam is also the guest at Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu’s traditional wedding. The football star Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu married on November 9, 2023. He married his long-time girlfriend Reggietta Affua Arthur. The couple had been dating each other for a long time. Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu’s relationship was private and he never revealed about his girlfriend. The wife of Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is an ex-banker and entrepreneur. The couple performed their traditional wedding on Thursday. There was much care involved in Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu’s traditional wedding. keep following to know more.