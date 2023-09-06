National Highway 353 Crash: An Unidentified Vehicle Collided With a Motorcycle Transporting Three Individuals

An unidentified vehicle collided with a motorcycle transporting three individuals on National Highway 353. Good Day Readers. Today a disheartening news has come from Khariar. Stating that an unidentified vehicle hit a bike carrying three people resulting in a tragic loss of two lives. Stay with this article to find out the more about this news. In a heartbreaking incident, an unknown vehicle struck a motorcycle carrying three individuals on National Highway 353 near Badamaheswar, within Khariar police limits in the district on Tuesday morning, resulting in the loss of two lives and critical injuries to one person.





Gobinda Rout (25) and Maruti Behera (25), the two individuals who lost their lives, tragically passed away at the scene, while Alok Rout (26) was swiftly transported to the hospital in critical condition. According to reports, on Tuesday morning, these three young individuals were en route to Komna when a truck collided with them and left the scene.

National Highway 353 Crash

Following this, a group of local residents discovered the three young individuals lying unconscious on the road. They promptly rushed them to Kharira SDH, where doctors sadly confirmed the deaths of two of the injured. Upon receiving the information, Khariar police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. Although the truck and its driver remain elusive, a truck registration plate was later found and seized from the location.



Each year, traffic accidents in India result in a substantial number of fatalities, injuries, and property damage. According to the 2021 report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there were 155,622 recorded fatalities, marking the highest figure since 2014. Among these, a significant portion of 69,240 deaths were attributed to two-wheeler accidents. A study conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in the U.S. highlights the importance of seat belt usage in reducing the risk of injuries and fatalities in road accidents. However, it is noteworthy that there is limited enforcement of seat belt usage in cars in India.



Additionally, research by IIT Delhi emphasizes that national highways, despite constituting only 2% of India’s total road length, are responsible for a disproportionate 30.3% of all road accidents and 36% of road accident-related fatalities. In the NCRB data for 2021, there were 17,993 recorded accidents within the Indian Railways, marking a notable 38% increase compared to the previous year, with the majority of these accidents occurring in Maharashtra.



According to the 2013 global survey conducted by the UN World Health Organization on traffic collisions, India had a road fatality rate of 16.6 per 100,000 people in 2013. India’s average traffic collision fatality rate was on par with the worldwide average rate of 17.4 deaths per 100,000 people. This rate was lower than that of low-income countries, which averaged 24.1 deaths per 100,000, but higher than that of high-income countries, which reported the lowest average rate of 9.2 deaths per 100,000.