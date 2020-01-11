National Youth Day 2020 Swami Vivekananda Jayanti Wishes Quotes SMS Whatsapp Status DP Images: Today is 12th January 2020 and this day is celebrated as National Youth Day in India on the birthday of Swami Vivekananda. This year 153rd Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda is celebrated. In 1984 the Government of India declared the day as the National Youth Day and since 1985 the event is celebrated in India every year. Swami Vivekananda life and his teachings gave inspiration to millions of youth and was a major force in introducing Hinduism to the world stage. I personally still take inspiration from swami Vivekananda whenever I feel down by reading his quote “Arise awake and stop not until the goal is reached”. Now below get complete details of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2020.

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti Wishes Quotes SMS 2020

You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul. My Wishes with you on this Vivekananda Jayanti!

Lets Remember Swami Vivekananda on his Birth Anniversary on January 12 and Always …

The earth is enjoyed by heroes —this is the unfailing truth. Be a hero. Always say, I have no fear. Wish you a pleasant Swami Vivekananda. Happy Vivekananda Jayanti to you and your family.

You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself.So follow the teachings of Swami Vivekananda to enlight your life.wish a very Happy Swami Vivekananda jayanti…..

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti Whatsapp Status FB DP Images Wallpapers











Lagataar Pavitra Vichar Karte Rahe.

Bure Sanskaaron Ko Dabane Ke Liye

Ekmaatra Samadhan yahi Hai.

Happy Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2020

Nice Quote by Swami Vivekananda

“Bahata Pani aur Ramta Jogi hi

Suddh rahte hain”.

Pakshpat sab Buraiyo ki jaad hain. – Swami Vivekananda

The earth is enjoyed by heroes this is the unfailing truth.

Be a hero. Always say, I have no fear.

Wish you a pleasant Swami Vivekananda.

Happy Vivekananda Jayanti 2020.

National Youth Day 2020









I do not care of liberation,

I would rather go to a hundred thousand hells,

“doing good to others (silently) like the spring” -this my religion.

Happy Youth day 2020.

Take Risks in Your Life If u Win, U Can Lead! If u Loose, U Can Guide! Happy Youth Day….!!!

The earth is enjoyed by heroes —this is the unfailing truth. Be a hero. Always say, I have no fear. Happy Youth Day 2020.