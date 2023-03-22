If you are looking for the Navratri 3rd day Puja Vidhi, Vrat Vidhi, & Mantra then you are on the right page. Here we are going to talk about the timing of the Navratri puja along with the updates and details. You all can get all the information of Navratri along with the following day’s updates. As you all can see that the Navratri is the most famous and interesting fast festival in India. People often pray for the Durga Mata and her various avatars on this occasion.

Maa Chandraghanta’s Navratri 3rd Day (Third Day) Puja

You all should know that on the third day of the Navratri puja, people worship Ma Chandraghanta Devi. As you all may know that is the avatar of Maa Durga and she rides on a tiger and there is a crescent moon decorating her forehead. The name Chandraghanta means the one with a moon on her forehead. Overall, she is one of the powerful goddesses of the Hindu religion.

Worship Maa Chandraghanta on the third day of Navratri

If we talk about the story then you all should know that Chandraghanta is the married form of Ma Durga. Also, you all should know that she is seen carrying ten weapons in her arms and stays ready and vigil to war with the demons and evil forces. Also, the sound of her moon bell destroyed a lot of demons on the way clearing the path to the devotees to lead a happy and peaceful life.

Chant this mantra to worship Maa \ Chandraghanta…

पिण्डज प्रवरारुढ़ा चण्डकोपास्त्र कैर्युता |

प्रसादं तनुते मह्यं चंद्र घंष्टेति विश्रुता ||Piṇḍaja pravarāruṛhā caṇḍakōpāstra kairyutā |

prasādaṁ tanutē mahyaṁ candra ghanṣṭēti viśrutā ||

Navratri 3rd day Puja Vidhi

Well, the 3rd day Navratri Puja vidhi is very simple. You need to first worship all the Gods, Goddesses, and Planets in the Kalash and then offer prayer to Lord Ganesha and Kartikeya and Goddess Saraswati, Lakshmi, Vijaya, Jaya. You all should focus on all the avatars but keep it in mind that it is only one form and doesn’t matter how you do it. Follow the simple trends and wait for the blessings of Chandraghanta.

