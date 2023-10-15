Today here in this article we are going to provide you with full information on the upcoming festival Navratri Colours list 2023, 9 Colors Dress to Wear this year on Different Days. Navratri is one of the most important and famous festivals of Indian people and this festival is observed two times in a year, which is Chaitra Navratri it is celebrated in the month of March-April. Sharad Navratri is celebrated in the month of September-October. Goddess Durga bestows her blessings upon the earth in nine different forms, during Navratri. Navratri literally means the celebration or festival of nine religious nights.

Goddess Durga is venerated during these nine days in her three supreme forms. Goddess blessings are bestowed on us in the form of Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati on Navratri. In the first three days of Navratri, the Goddess is venerated as Durga, the following three days, Lakshmi is worshiped and the concluding days are dedicated to Saraswati. If you want to know about the full information about this festival then you have visited the right place. Below in this article to get the full information about this upcoming festival.

Happy Navratri colors 2023

India’s longest festival is on the verge of kicking off from the very first day of October. Guys, we are talking about the Navratri which we belong to Lord Mata of the Hindu religion. The Navratri is celebrated for the long nine days and this year it will begin from 26th September 2021 and the 9th day will be celebrated on the 4th of October. Well, we are here with the importance of the nine colors that one should wear in the nine days of Navratri.

In the end, This festival of Navratri is about the victory of good over evil. Even the whole world believes in this message of God. As per the Indian Hindu region on that day Goddess Durga killed the mighty demon king, Mahishasura when all Gods failed to save the universe from his tyranny. Even, she didn’t just kill him she proved that she can do a lot of things with her different-2 Avatars. As per R+ambha Kalpa, Goddess Durga in the form of 18 handed Ugrachandi killed Mahishasura. Even the whole Hindu world is very respectful of this festival. They even try to stay away from all types of bad behavior and give food for free just to be helpful.

Meanwhile, according to the Hindu religion, there is two Navratri celebrated in one calendar year. One is said to be Chaitra Navratri which is celebrated in the month of March-April and the other Navratri is Sharad Navratri, which is celebrated in the month of September-October.

Navratri Colors

Pratipada – Navratri 1st Day – Orange Dwitiya – Navratri 2nd Day – White Tritiya – Navratri 3rd Day – Red Chaturthi – Navratri 4th Day – Royal Blue Panchami – Navratri 5th Day – Yellow Sashti – Navratri 6th Day – Green Saptami – Navratri 7th Day – Grey Ashtami – Navratri 8th Day – Purple Navami / Vijayadasami – Navratri 9th Day – Peacock Green

According, to the Hindu religion, Lord Goddesses used to walk in those 9 days in the form of other Goddesses like Mata Saraswati, Mata Laxmi, and Mata Durga. The Hindu used to worship these 9 days and devoted themselves and their worship to the three Lord Goddesses. In the first three days of Navratri, one used to worship Lord Durga, then the other three days will be devoted to Lord Lakshmi, and the rest 3 days will be devoted to Lord Saraswati.

People strongly believe that one can show their worship and devotion for all the three Matas by wearing the below-mentioned colors on all the nine days of Navratri.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Dates

March 22 , Day 1 – Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

March 23, Day 2 – Dwitiya, Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja

March 24, Day 3 – Tritiya, Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja

March 25, Day 4 – Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Upang Lalita Vrat

March 26, Day 5 – Panchami, Skandamata Puja, Saraswati Avahan

March 27, Day 6 – Shashthi, Katyayani Puja, Saraswati Puja

March 28, Day 7 – Saptami, Kalaratri Puja

March 29, Day 8 – Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami

Sandhi Puja begins at 06:34 AM

Sandhi Puja ends at 07:22 AM

Kalasha Sthapana Vidhi

Nine Day Durga Navratri Colours

1st Day (Pratipada): On the first Navratras starts with the holy pooja of Goddess Durga. The first day of Navratri is also known as Pratipada. Goddess Durga is worshipped for the nine days so that the Goddess brings good health and prosperity to their home and family, a small bowl of mud is prepared on the place of puja, and barley seeds are sown on it. On Pratipada, Goddess Durga is worshiped as Shailputri. ‘Shail’ means mountains while the literal meaning of ‘Putri’ is the daughter. The Goddess Durga is believed to have the powers of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. The Goddess is also known as Parvati, Sati Bhavani, or Hemavati. People wear red clothes on this day as per the tradition says. the first day of Navratri is going to fall on 22nd March 2023.

2nd Day (Dwitiya): Second day of Navratri is known as Dwitiya. These initial days are dedicated to Durga Maa, the Goddess of power and energy. On the second day, Goddess Durga is worshipped as Brahmacharini. The name of the Goddess means as the one who follows pious strictness. The form of Goddess Parvati grants prosperity and emancipation. On this day people should wear blue clothes as per religion. The second day of Navratri is going to fall on 23nd March 2023.

3rd Day (Tritiya): The third day of Navratri is known as Tritiya and the Goddess of Durga is worshipped as Chandraghanta. The name Chandraghanta refers to the half-moon on the forehead of Goddess Durga or Chandraghanta in the shape of a bell. The Goddess Durga as Chandraghanta stands for bravery and fortitude. The third day of Navaratri exhibits to characteristics of bravery and courage of Goddess Durga. O the third-day people should wear blue clothes which are the same as the second day. The third day of Navratri is going to fall on 24th March 2023.

4th Day (Chaturthi): Fourth day of Navratri is known as Chaturthi and The Goddess Durga is worshipped in the form of Kushmanda. It is believed that the universe got generate by the Goddess as she laughed. It is depicted to have 8 to 10 hands. Devotes wear yellow clothes on this day of Navaratri 2016. The fourth day of Navratri is going to fall on 25th March 2023.

5th Day (Panchami): Fifth day of Navratri is known as Panchami and Goddess Durga honor and worshipped as Skandamata which means the mother of Kartikeya who is also known as Skanda. During these days Goddess Durga brings peace and prosperity in the home who worshipped the Goddess in their house. Kartikeya led the army of angels and fought the demons. Skandamata is depicted holding an infant Kartikeya. It is traditional to wear green shaded clothes on the fifth day of Navaratri. The fifth day of Navratri is going to fall on 26th March 2023.

6th Day (Sashti): Sixth day of Navratri is known as Sashti and the Durga Goddess is worshipped in the form of Katyayani. According to Hindu mythology, respected Kata performed several formalities to welcome the Goddess in the form of a daughter. Impressed with the devotion, the Goddess accepted his blessing.

The child who was born to Kata came to be known as Katyayani. The sixth day of Navratri is going to fall on 27th March 2023.

7th Day (Saptami): Seventh day of Navratri is known as Saptami and Goddess Durga is honor as Kalratri, which means a black and dark night. Kalratri is also known as Subhankari. The Goddess is portray as having dark complexion with an aggressive posture. She symbolizes protection from all kinds of troubles and anxiety. The Goddess is serenade over a donkey. Orange is the color to wear on the seventh day of Navratri. The Seventh-day of Navratri is going to fall on 28th March 2023.

8th Day (Ashtami ): Eighth day of Navratri is known as Ashtami and Goddess Durga is venerate as Maha Gauri and the day symbolizes as the tranquillity, serenity, and beauty. Goddess Durga in the form of Maha Gauri is being portrayed as exceptionally beautiful and white as snow who marks to wash away sins through her purity. Lord Shiva helped her to regain her beauty once he washed her with the sacred water of the Ganges. Her replenished form attained the name. Maha Gauri. White is the traditional color of the eighth day of Navaratri. The eighth day of Navratri is going to fall on 29th March 2023.

9th Day (Navami ): Ninth day of Navratri is known as Navami / Vijayadashami. The Goddess Durga is worshipped as Siddhidatri. Siddhidatri embodies all the eight Siddhis. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva worshiped Siddhidatri and was bestowed with all the siddhis. Lord Shiva came to be known as Ardhanarishvara. Devotees wear pink colors on the ninth and the last day of the festival. The last day of Navaratri is followed by Vijayadashami. The tenth day of the Navaratri ultimately symbolizes the good destroying the evil. It is popularly celebrated as Vijayadashami where idols of Ravana, the demon king is burnt in many parts of India, whereas, in some places, processions take place that includes elephants and pious people. After being familiar with each day of the Navaratri festival, one would be eager to know the historical significance behind its celebration. Let’s discuss the mythological evidence for celebrating the Navaratri festival.

Nine Day Durga Navratri Values

1st Day ( Pratipada): The first day is known as Pratipada. It is devoted to the Lord Durga and people worship Lord Durga so she will bring the health and prosperity to the house.

2nd Day ( (Dwitiya): The second day is again devoted to Lord Durga and it is known as Dwitiya. The people worship Mata for giving them power and energy.

3rd Day ( (Tritiya): Again the third day of Navratri is devoted to Lord Durga and it is known as Tritiya. One worship Lord Durga for giving them bravery and courage.

4th Day ( Chaturthi): The fourth day of Navratri is devoted to the Lord Laxmi which is the symbol of money and prosperity.

5th day (Panchami): The fifth day of Navratri is devoted to Lord Laxmi and it is called Panchami. One worship Lord Laxmi for keeping the financial blessing in their family.

6th Day (Sashti): The 6th days of Navratri are know as Sashti and it is again devoted to Lord Laxmi. The people worship Mata Laxmi for allowing them to live happily with her blessings.

7th Day (Saptami): The 7th day of Navratri is known as Saptami and it is devoted to the Lord Saraswati and is known as Kalratri. People worship her for making the protection from all kinds of troubles and anxiety.

8th Day (Ashtami ): The eight-day is known as Ashtami. And, on this day’s Lord Durga is devoted to tranquillity, serenity, and beauty.

9th Day (Navami ): The 9th day is known as Navami. On these days, one worship Siddhidatri for all the eight Siddhis.

Nine patterns of Sharad Navaratri 2023

Punjab

Himachal Pradesh

Gujarat

Maharashtra

West Bengal

Karnataka

Kerala

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

