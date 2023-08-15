Nayeli Nieves Cause of Death? Pablo Vicente Charged With Missing Salem Woman Nayeli

Here we are sharing a piece of big and shocking news with you a 20-year-old Massachusetts mother was unfortunately killed by her partner. This tragic incident happened at Salem’s apartment while their two young children were inside. Since the news came on the internet many people have been very stunned as no one thought that it would happen. Now many people have been searching the news as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Based on the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Pablo Vicente was arrested and accused of murder in association with the disappearance and death of Nayeli Nieves on August 8. A representative with the Essex County District Attorney’s office stated that police were still searching for her body as of Sunday, 14 August 2023. Since the news came on the internet it circulated on social media and currently, this news is gaining huge attention from the people as no one thought that it would happen. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Nayeli Nieves Cause of Death?

Nayeli was a mother who would go above and beyond for her kids. Her love for them was endless and unwavering, unconditional care and embodying selflessness a movement made by Nieves’ relatives to help support her surviving children, reads. Her unexpected death has left many people in shock and paid. As per the DA’s updated news release, prosecutors stated one of Vicente’s relatives contacted a Lynn police detective on 7 August and stated that he admitted to killing Nieves and putting her body in a dumpster near their Salem apartment. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Vicente reportedly admitted to the police that he reported confessed to Nieves when he was taken for interrogation. He also stated that the incident happened while their nine-month-old and three-year-old children were present during a fight over whatever she had been being disloyal to him. The report says Vicente kept the body inside the home for three days before disposing of it in a dumpster at the apartment complex. Vicente was apprehended in April for reportedly attacking Nieves but was later released on bail. Currently investigation is ongoing If we get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.