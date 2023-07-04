NCA vs ATB Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, KCC T10 Challengers League Noor CM Academy vs Artech Bluestar

Here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch matches. One of the best and most outstanding KCC T10 Challengers League is all set to entertain its fans. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Noor CM Academy vs Artech Bluestar. Both teams are very popular among people as they always give their best to entertain their fans. Now all the fans have been searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the NCA vs ATB match and we will share it with you in this article.

Now both team players are also ready to face each other as they don’t want to skip any chance to win the match. So now fans’ wait is going to be over super soon as now only a few hours are left for the match. KCC T10 Challengers League will see Noor facing off against Artech Bluestar at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. All the crickets lovers are super keen to know about the match details like team, date, venue, time, day, and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

League: KCC T10 Challengers League

Team: Noor CM Academy (NCA) vs Artech Bluestar (ATB)

Date: 4th July 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time:10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Noor CM Academy (NCA) Possible Playing 11:1.Adith Kumara Bolanda, 2. Wender Botheju(WK), 3. Shafi Shaikh, 4. Muhammad-Akbar Muhammad-Akram, 5. Nagarjuna Ankipalli, 6. Khurram Sayeed(C), 7. Rohitha Jayasooriya, 8. Imran Naeem, 9. Rohan Wijewardana, 10. Muzifbasha Shaik, 11. Hassan Afridi

Artech Bluestar (ATB) Possible Playing 11:1.Shifas Karim, 2. Nimesh Ramakrishnan, 3. Amalnath Sukumaran, 4. Jibin Abraham, 5. Arjun Suresh, 6. Abhilash Selvan, 7. Rahul Varghese, 8. Sanjesh Puliyedath(C), 9. Ragesh Rajan, 10. Aneesh Viswanathan, 11. Basil Chenaly

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams' players are very famous and talented. This match is going to be held between Noor CM Academy vs Artech Bluestar on 4th July 2023 from 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT) at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the recent match result then the NCA team won 1 match and lost 4 matches and the ATB team won 0 matches, lost 4 matches, and draw 1 match. The NCA team has more chances to win the match.