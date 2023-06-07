NCA vs INTN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Nacional vs Internacional Copa Libertadores

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the Copa Libertadores League. This match is fixed to be played between two teams one is Nacional (NCA) and another team is Internacional (INTN). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 3:30 am on Thursday 8 June 2023 this match is going to take place at Parque Central. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world and the fans are so much excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

This upcoming football match is the fifth head-to-head match of both teams and it is said this will be a banging match of this tournament. Let us know the last four matches of both teams then Nacional faced two wins, one draw, and one loss in thier four matches of this tournament. On the other hand, Internacional faced two draws and two wins in thier last four matches of this tournament. Both teams have strong players who give thier best and won the heart of thier fans, so watch and enjoy.

NCA vs INTN (Nacional vs Internacional) Match Details

Match: Nacional vs Internacional

Tournament: Copa Libertadores

Date: Thursday, 8 June 2023

Time: 03:30 am

Venue: Parque Central Stadium

NCA vs INTN (Nacional vs Internacional) Starting 11

Nacional (NCA) Possible Starting 11 1.Sergio Rochet, 2. Camilo Candido, 3. Daniel Bocanegra, 4. Maximiliano Perg, 5. Fabian Noguera, 6. Diego Zabala, 7. Alfonso Trezza, 8. Yonathan Rodriguez, 9. Ignacio Ramirez, 10. Emanuel Gigliotti, 11. Franco Fagundez