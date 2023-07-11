NCMI vs KS Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, NCM Investments vs Kuwait Swedish KCC T10 Elite League

Here we are sharing big and exciting news with you that one of the best KCC T10 Elite Leagues is all set to entertain its fans. This upcoming match is going to be played between NCM Investments vs Kuwait Swedish. As we all know that both teams are very famous as they are always ready to give their best. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the NCMI vs KS match and we will share it with you in this article.

Match Details

League: KCC T10 Elite League

Team: NCM Investments (NCMI) vs Kuwait Swedish (KS)

Date:12th July 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time:12:45 AM (IST) – 07:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

NCM Investments (NCMI) Possible Playing 11:

1.Nimish Lathif, 2. Diju Xavier(WK)(C), 3. Vasudev Datla, 4. Nasir Hussain, 5. Manjula Prasan, 6. Indika Mangalam, 7. Meezan Ali, 8. Shahrukh Quddus, 9. Mahammad Iliyaz, 10. Alikyaan Ramsorwala, 11. Anjaneyulu Erigudindla

Kuwait Swedish (KS) Possible Playing 11: 1. Basir Khan, 2. Ali Zaheer, 3. Ravija Sandaruwan(C), 4. Asanka Silva, 5. Mohammad Faysal, 6. Mohammed Faisal(WK), 7. Rubel Hossain-I, 8. Sujon Miah, 9. Ridmika Nimesh, 10. Mohamed Dilhan, 11. Mohammed Sumon

Match Prediction

This match is going to be played between NCM Investments vs Kuwait Swedish on 12th July 2023 from 12:45 AM (IST) – 07:15 PM (GMT) at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. The NCMI team won 3 matches, lost 2 matches and the KS team won 4 matches and lost 1 match. As per the scoreboard, the KS team has more chances to win the match.