NCMI vs MEC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Kuwait Ramadan T10 NCM Investments vs Mec

Here we are going to share amazing news for those who love to watch a cricket match. This match is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between NCM Investments vs Mec. Because one of the best Kuwait Ramadan T10 League is all set for the match and this match is going to be very enjoyable and amazing. Both teams have different gameplay and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. It will be more interesting to see when two powerful teams face each other. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the NCMI vs MEC match details. Here we have more information about the match and we will share it with you in this article.

This league is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Now all the fans are waiting for the match as they know that it will be more enjoyable. Now fans’ wait is going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for this match NCM Investments will take on Mec in Kuwait Ramadan T10 League at Sulabiya Ground. If we talk about the weather then The temperature at Al Jahra Governorate is forecasted to be partly cloudy at 22°C on the match day with 43% humidity but there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details including the team, date, day, time, venue, and other details. So scroll down to the next page for more information.

Match Details

League: Kuwait Ramadan T10

Team: NCM Investments (NCMI) vs Mec (MEC)

Date : 25th March 2023

Day: Saturday

Time: 01:45 AM (IST) – 08:15 PM (GMT)

Venue :Sulabiya Ground

NCM Investments (NCMI) Possible Playing 11:1.Unnimohan Mohandas(WK)(C), 2. Mudassir Managar, 3. Liyosh Rakesh Sindhu, 4. Mahammad Iliyaz, 5. Suresh Sibyala, 6. Meezan Ali, 7. Indika Mangalam, 8. Nimish Lathif, 9. Muhammad Rizwan-Allauddin, 10. Manjula Prasan, 11. Robin Samuel

Mec (MEC) Possible Playing 11: 1. Muizz-Ahmed Mirza(WK), 2. Nouman Fakhar, 3. Mohammad Moiz, 4. Zahid-Rabnawaz Khan, 5. Mohammad Nabeel-I, 6. Muhammad Burhan, 7. Awais-Rafi Muhammad, 8. Zain Fakhar, 9. Shadab Syed, 10. Mohammed Hossam, 11. Shah-Saood Afarin-Khan

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams' players are very powerful and talented. This match is going to be played between NCM Investments vs Mecon on 25th March 2023 from 01:45 AM (IST) – 08:15 PM (GMT)at Sulabiya Ground. NCM Investments has had very good form in recent matches, most probably they will win this match.