UPSC NDA 2020 Registration Begins Today @upsc.gov.in Check How to Apply :- The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to release UPSC NDA NA Exam (1) 2020 notification today on January 8, 2020, as per the exam calendar announced earlier. The NDA 1 online registration window will also open from today at UPSC’s application portal i.e. upsc.gov.in and will continue till January 28, 2020.

UPSC NDA 2020 Registration Begins Today

All interested candidates who wish to become a part of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy have a golden opportunity to become a part of the Ministry of Defence through the NDA exam. The NDA exam is held two times in a year, one in April and the other in November. This year, the commission will conduct UPSC NDA NA 2020 Exam on 19 April 2020.

NDA 2020: Important Dates

NDA 1 Application Starts -January 8, 2020

NDA 1 Last day of Application -January 28, 2020

NDA 1 Examination Date- April 19, 2020

NDA 2 Examination Date- September 6, 2020

Steps to apply for NDA 2020:

Candidates can visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Click on the link of NDA application

The form is available in two parts.

Fill in part 1 with all your basic details and save the details

Save the registration number and use it to proceed to part 2

Fill in part 2 and make the fee payment through online mode or offline challan

Candidates are advised to upload signatures and photograph with accuracy

Take a print of the form for future reference

NDA 2020: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must be appearing in 10+2 or must have passed 12 from a recognized board or university to appear for NDA Exam 2020. Also, those born not earlier than July 2, 2001, and not later than July 1, 2004, are eligible.

NDA 2020 Notifications

Candidates will be selected for UPSC NDA NA 2020 on the basis of their performance in Written Test, Interview and Personality Test. The written test will have two stages. i.e. Stage 1 and Stage 2. Only those candidates who will clear Stage 1 will be called for Stage 2. Candidates must qualify the written test first with minimum qualifying marks and then appear for the SSB interview round. After clearing SSB, qualified candidates will go through the medical exam and document verification process to finally qualify NDA. The list is released by UPSC on its official website.