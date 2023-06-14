NED vs CRO Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Netherlands vs Croatia UEFA Nations League

There is a piece of news coming forward that the UEFA Nations League is going to play thier next football match and this match is set to be played between two teams Netherlands (NED) and another team Croatia (CRO). This upcoming football match will begin play at 12:15 am on Thursday 15 June 2023 and this football match is going to take place at De Kuip Stadium. Both teams contain a large number of fans from around the world who are so much excited to explore this match and curious to know about this football match. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

This upcoming match is the 7th head-to-head match of both teams and both teams played much similarly in thier previous matches. If we talk about the last five matches of both teams. The Netherlands football team faced two losses and three wins in thier last five matches of this tournament. On the other side, the Croatia football team faced three wins, one loss, and one draw in their last five matches of this tournament. Both teams gave their best and won the heart of the fans or audience at the stadium.

NED vs CRO (Netherlands vs Croatia) Match Details

Match: Netherlands and Croatia

Tournament: UEFA Nations League

Date: Thursday, 15th June 2023

Time: 12:15 am

Venue: De Kuip

NED vs CRO (Netherlands vs Croatia) Starting 11

Netherlands (NED) Possible Starting 11 1.Andries Noppert, 2. Virgil van Dijk, 3. Nathan Ake, 4. Matthijs de Ligt, 5. Denzel Dumfries, 6. Georginio Wijnaldum, 7. Xavi Simons, 8. Frenkie De Jong, 9. Mats Wieffer, 10. Steven Bergwijn, 11. Wout Weghorst

Croatia (CRO) Possible Starting 11 1.Dominik Livakovic, 2. Borna Barisic, 3. Josip Stanisic, 4. Josip Sutalo, 5. Josip Juranovic, 6. Marcelo Brozovic, 7. Mateo Kovacic, 8. Mario Pasalic, 9. Ivan Perisic, 10. Luka Modric, 11. Andrej Kramaric

According to the reports, This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Jio TV where the fans can enjoy this match. Currently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury. The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. The fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this upcoming match will be one of the best matches of this tournament.