NED vs GBL Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match Netherlands (vs Gibralter

Euro Qualifiers league match between Netherlands vs Gibralter on Tuesday.

The Euro Qualifiers match between Netherlands vs Gibraltar will be played at De Kuip.

Match Details

Team: Netherlands (NED) vs Gibralter (GBL)

Date: 28th March 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time:12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: De Kuip

League: Euro Qualifiers

Netherlands (NED) Possible Playing 11: 1.Jasper Cillessen, 2. Virgil van Dijk, 3. Nathan Ake, 4. Jurrien Timber, 5. Lutsharel Geertruida, 6. Marten de Roon, 7. Georginio Wijnaldum, 8. Steven Berghuis, 9. Kenneth Taylor, 10. Xavi Simons, 11. Memphis Depay

Gibralter (GBL) Possible Playing 11: 1. Dayle Coleing, 2. Roy Chipolina, 3. Jayce Olivero, 4. Jack Sergeant, 5. Bernardo Lopes, 6. Ethan Britto, 7. Graeme Torrilla, 8. Liam Walker, 9. Julian Valarino, 10. Lee Casciaro, 11. Tjay De Barr

Match Prediction

This match is going to be played between Netherlands vs Gibralter on 28th March 2023 from 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT) on De Kuip. If we talk about the result of the recent matches then the NED team won 0 matches and on the other hand, the GBL team also did not win any single match. But the GBL team has more chances to win the match.