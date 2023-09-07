Sports

NED vs GRE Live Score Dram11 Prediction Lineup Netherlands vs Greece Euro Qualifiers

40 seconds ago
by Shivam Kumar

Today, we are back with great news for football lovers that Euro Qualifiers are going to play the next match. In this match, Netherlands (NED) and  Greece (GRE) and going to play against each other. After coming out of this football news, lots of fans are waiting for this match and they are expressing their love for this match. It is fixed to plat at 12:15 am on Friday 8 September 2023 at the Philips Stadion. Lots of fans are hitting the search engines to know more about this match, so we made an article and shared all the details about this upcoming football match.

NED vs GRE Live Score

Both teams played well in their previous matches and received good responses from the fans. If we talk about the points table, the Netherlands had played two matches and faced one win or one loss in their previous matches. This team is ranked in 4th place in the group B of the points table. On the other side, Greece had also played three matches in which they faced two wins or one loss. This team is ranked in the 2nd place in the Group B of the points table. Fans are fully excited to enjoy this upcoming football match.

NED vs GRE (Netherlands vs Greece) Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs Greece (NED vs GRE)
Tournament: Euro Qualifiers
Date: Friday, 8th September 2023
Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)
NED vs GRE Venue: Philips Stadion

NED vs GRE (Netherlands vs Greece) Starting 11

Netherlands (NED) Possible Starting 11 1.Andries Noppert, 2. Virgil van Dijk, 3. Nathan Ake, 4. Lutsharel Geertruida, 5. Denzel Dumfries, 6. Marten de Roon, 7. Steven Berghuis, 8. Xavi Simons, 9. Mats Wieffer, 10. Donyell Malen, 11. Cody Gakpo

Greece (GRE) Possible Starting 11 1.Odysseas Vlachodimos, 2. Konstantinos Tsimikas, 3. Pantelis Chatzidiakos, 4. Konstantinos Mavrapanos, 5. George Baldock, 6. Anastasios Bakasetas, 7. Giorgos Masouras, 8. Manolis Siopis, 9. Petros Mantalos, 10. Dimitris Kourbelis, 11. Giorgos Giakoumakis

This match will be live telecast on Fancode and some verified streaming platforms. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injuries and all will give thier best in this match. As per the sources, the weather is clean and clear which will be enjoyed by the audience. There is no chance of rain on the match day. It is shared that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament and all the fans are supporting their players. Every player will give thier best to win this match, so watch and enjoy this match. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles.

