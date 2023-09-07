NED vs GRE Live Score Dram11 Prediction Lineup Netherlands vs Greece Euro Qualifiers

Today, we are back with great news for football lovers that Euro Qualifiers are going to play the next match. In this match, Netherlands (NED) and Greece (GRE) and going to play against each other. After coming out of this football news, lots of fans are waiting for this match and they are expressing their love for this match. It is fixed to plat at 12:15 am on Friday 8 September 2023 at the Philips Stadion. Lots of fans are hitting the search engines to know more about this match, so we made an article and shared all the details about this upcoming football match.

Both teams played well in their previous matches and received good responses from the fans. If we talk about the points table, the Netherlands had played two matches and faced one win or one loss in their previous matches. This team is ranked in 4th place in the group B of the points table. On the other side, Greece had also played three matches in which they faced two wins or one loss. This team is ranked in the 2nd place in the Group B of the points table. Fans are fully excited to enjoy this upcoming football match.

NED vs GRE (Netherlands vs Greece) Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs Greece (NED vs GRE)

Tournament: Euro Qualifiers

Date: Friday, 8th September 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

NED vs GRE Venue: Philips Stadion

NED vs GRE (Netherlands vs Greece) Starting 11

Netherlands (NED) Possible Starting 11 1.Andries Noppert, 2. Virgil van Dijk, 3. Nathan Ake, 4. Lutsharel Geertruida, 5. Denzel Dumfries, 6. Marten de Roon, 7. Steven Berghuis, 8. Xavi Simons, 9. Mats Wieffer, 10. Donyell Malen, 11. Cody Gakpo