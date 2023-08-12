NEE vs NJSC Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Minor League New England Eagles vs New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers

Hello all the cricket match lovers, here we are sharing big and exciting news with you that one of the popular Minor League Cricket T20 league is coming back with its two amazing teams. This match is going to be played between New England Eagles vs New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers. As we all know cricket game is very famous among people and people love to watch this game. Now fans must be very excited about the upcoming match as they want to support their favourite team. Here we have more information about the NEE vs NJSC match and we will share it with you in this article.

Minor League Cricket T20 is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match will be very special as both teams are ready to give their best to win the match. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. New England Eagles are set to take on NJSC in Minor League Cricket T20 at Glenville Cricket Complex, New York. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now fans must be veru curious to know about the match details like team, date, day, lineup, venue, time and other details of the match.

Match Details

League: Minor League Cricket T20

Team: New England Eagles (NEE) vs New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers (NJSC)

Date: 13th August 2023

Day: Sunday

Time:12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Glenville Cricket Complex, New York

New England Eagles (NEE) Possible Playing 11: 1. Akshay Homraj(WK), 2. Apurva Maheshram, 3. Azher Ali, 4. Jaladh Dua, 5. Rizwan Mazhar, 6. Sushant Modani, 7. Hemendra Ramdihal, 8. Dinesh Gopi, 9. Gaurav Grover, 10. Samarth Tiwari, 11. Sriram Velmurugan

New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers (NJSC) Possible Playing 11: 1. Chandrapaul Hemraj, 2. Syed Abdullah, 3. Xavier Marshall, 4. Sunny Patel, 5. Shawn Findlay, 6. Junaid Nadir Mahsood, 7. Yasir Mohammad, 8. Karima Gore, 9. Noman Iftikhar, 10. Pranav Rao(WK), 11. Saad Zafar(C)

Match Prediction

Accoring to the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best to win the match. This match will be played between New England Eagles vs New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers on 13th August 2023 from 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT) at Glenville Cricket Complex, New York. If we talk about the recent match result then both teams look in good form in recent matches and it is very hard to say which team will win the match. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.