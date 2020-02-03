NEET 2020: UG application Correction window to open today at ntaneet.nic.in :- The National Testing Agency has re-opened its application portal for all the candidates, to make changes to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 application form today on February 3, 2020. The NEET 2020 application form can be edited by visiting the official website ntaneet.nic.in

Although the correction window of NEET 2020 was closed on January 31, 2020, the National Testing Agency, NTA has released a notification inviting all the aspirants for applications. Therefore, candidates who failed to meet the deadline previously now have a chance to fill the application. The process of application is the same and candidates can pay the fees on ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates would have to upload their scanned documents and required images.

Students who have had registered themselves between December 2, 2019, and January 6, 2020, can only apply. The process of application will begin from February 3, 2020, to February 9, 2020. Candidates can apply latest by 11:50 pm.

It is important to note that this is the last chance for the candidates to apply. The admit cards for NEET 2020 will be released on March 27, 2020, while the exam will be conducted on May 3, 2020.

Steps for NEET 2020 Application Correction:

Step 1: Go to the NTA NEET website

Step 2: Look for “NEET Application Correction” link and click on it

Step 3: Enter application number and password

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Make the edits on the application form

Step 6: Check all the details properly and click on submit.

The NEET exam this year will be conducted in 11 languages.

NEET is a national level examination and is conducted for admission to the undergraduate medical and dental courses in both government and private colleges. From this year, NEET 2020 scores would be used for admissions to AIIMS and JIPMER MBBS courses as well. The examination was conducted by CBSE till 2018. From 2019, the examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency in a single session.