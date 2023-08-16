Neiana Allen Bailey Death Reason? Police Charge 18-year-old Woman With Murder in SoDo

Good Day Readers, An unusual news has again come and shaken the world with its unusual facts which came from investigating the case. This case is about Neiana Allen Bailey. Continue reading this article to find out about forthcoming investigation. Who is Neiana Allen-Bailey? Teen accused of killing father-of-two Uber driver and taking his car on joyride A teenager from Seattle, Neiana Allen-Bailey, has been charged with shooting an Uber driver and then escaping in the driver’s vehicle. Reportedly, Allen-Bailey used the car for various trips, including visiting family, getting her hair styled, and using marijuana at the beach, all before the fatal incident occurred. Amare Geda, a 52-year-old father of two, was found deceased on August 8th at 3:30 am in the SODO area of Seattle, as reported by FOX 13 Seattle.

Seattle law enforcement apprehended 18-year-old Neiana Allen-Bailey on August 10, after she was identified as the suspect by KIRO 7. She is currently being held at King County Jail on a $2 million bail, facing a homicide charge, based on official records. According to law enforcement, Allen-Bailey is alleged to have approached the driver at random and shot him, without using a rideshare service.Based on information from the Kings County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as reported by KOMO-TV, police located the 18-year-old suspect by obtaining a search warrant for the stolen 2014 Toyota Prius that belonged to Geda.

Neiana Allen Bailey Death Reason?

South Lake Union police contacted Seattle police after spotting the car parked on a closed roadway during a street fair. Seattle police subsequently arrived, apprehending the teenage girl upon her return to the vehicle. Initially, she purportedly told authorities that she had acquired the car via the “OfferUp” app.The individual reportedly confessed to authorities that she discarded Geda’s belongings out of the window before driving away. She went on to describe a 2-and-a-half-day joyride in the stolen vehicle, including visiting family, purchasing and using marijuana, getting her hair done, and refueling the car.

Allen-Bailey missed her court appearance, while Geda’s family was present in the courtroom. Additionally, the prosecution attorney stated that the alleged perpetrator admitted to another theft from the previous month. Formal charges are expected to be presented in court next week. Amare Geda, an Ethiopian immigrant, was recognized as one of the pioneering Uber drivers in Seattle, having previously worked as a taxi cab driver. He had been tirelessly supporting his family for over 14 years through two jobs, driving at night and working at the airport during the day. Tragically, his wife’s health deteriorated upon hearing about her husband’s death. On social media, there is a growing call for increased safety measures to protect rideshare drivers and offer support to families like Geda’s during these challenging times.