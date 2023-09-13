Neil Currey Cause of Death? What Happened to the 34-year-old Mr. Olympia Star?

In this article, we are going to talk about Neil Currey. Neil Currey was a famous British bodybuilder. Rumors are coming that he died after committing suicide. His demise news has left his fans in shock. This article, helps you to learn recent viral news of a very famous British bodybuilder who is no more. His sudden passing left the whole community in shock. Currenlty, his demise news is on the top of the social media headlines and creates a huge buzz on the internet. His fans eagerly waited to know his cause of death. Let’s read in detail. Keep following.

According to the sources, the breaking news is coming that a very famous and well-known British bodybuilder Neil Currey is no more. He passed away at the age of 34. His suicide left the people in shock. People have many quarries regarding this. Further, he made a significant place in the world of bodybuilding. Neil Currey was known for his best physique won the Mr. Olympia title in 2022. There are many social media platforms are claim that he died after committing suicide. Neil was famously won by Arnold Schwarzenegger for six continue years in the 1970s. The death news of bodybuilders is increasing day by day.

Neil Currey Cause of Death?

As we earlier mentioned he died after committing suicide. Further, not only this, he was the 3rd bodybuilder who died within a month. As we know this month Hugo Sergio Pereira. Hugo passed away after being stuck in a fire at his residence and after that Lisa Lyon passed away due to a very serious illness. Neil’s death news was shared by his ex-trainer on Monday through social media posts which left the whole community thinking. Additionally, the bodybuilder Neil Currey passed away on September 11, 2023. In this article, we’ll share more about who Neil Currey was and the circumstances surrounding his passing.

As we earlier mentioned he died after committing suicide at the age of 34. He was battling with depression and mental anxiety which caused his death. The heartbreaking news was shared by his ex-trainer, he wrote “Absolutely shocking, heartbreaking news my former athlete, Neil Currey, passed away today.. taking his own life. Many people react to this news. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, and all the young men and women he impacted during his life.” The community mourned the loss of a remarkable figure who touched countless lives through his guidance and mentorship. May his soul rest in peace. Keep following this page for more viral news.