Neil Morris Death Reason? Bass Player of Meat Live and the Never Neverland Express Dead

We are saddened to announce that one of the greatest and most popular bassists of Maet Live and The Never Neverland Express, Neil Morris sadly passed away. It is hard to believe that the great bassist is no more among us but his memories will always remain a part of our lives. He was one of those who made everyone joy with his talent during his concerts. Neil Morris is also known by his stage name as NeMo. Unfortunately, we lost the talented bassist of 90s. Many people want to know the reason behind his unfortunate passing and what was the cause of his death. Keep reading this article to get more updates here.

According to the latest updates, the news of his sudden passing was confirmed through Facebook posts by many. Many people are paying tributes and condolences to him. Adam Willis, who is a Guitarist at Maet Live and The Never Neverland Express also paid tribute to him by a post that reads,” Rest in Peace Neil Morris, someone who I truly looked up to, respected and admired not only as a musician but as a true gentleman and all-round top bloke. You will be sorely missed and I am blessed to have known you my friend. Love you always Nemo”.

Neil Morris Death Reason?

Unfortunately, the famous bassist of Maet Live and the Never Neverland Express has gone from this world. It is hard to believe that one of the talented and experienced bassists has left the world leaving his family, friends, and fans devastated. It’s not easy to forget him because he left the mark of his music on everyone’s mind and heart.

The news of his sudden demise was shared by Robin and the statement reads,” Last night we were notified that NeMo, the bass player in Maet Live and The Never Neverland Express had passed away. The band means a lot to us, as we are sure they mean a lot to you – we are deeply saddened by this news”. Later, he continued,” The Robin would like to send thoughts and condolences to NeMo’s family, friends, and band. Thank you, Neil Morris”.

Many fans want to know the reason behind his sudden death but NeMo’s cause of death has not been released yet. We are trying to get in touch with NeMo’s family. They are going through a difficult time because they lost their family member. Neil Morris will be always remembered as an amazing bass player. #RIPNeilMorris