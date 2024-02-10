Nellore District Road Accident: 7 Die as Two Trucks Collide With Bus, Andhra Pradesh

Recently, a tragic accident took place in Andhra Pradesh and the news of this incident is making headlines on the news channels. It is also reported that seven people died and more than 15 were left injured. It was a multi-vehicle crash incident and the authorities made their involvement to understand all the details surrounding this crash. The news of this road accident is rapidly running in the internet trends and attracting the attention of many. People and netizens reaching the search engines to know more about this crash incident. Our sources have gathered all the available details about this accident and we will discuss every single piece of information in this article, so read it completely.

According to the sources, it was a multi-vehicle collision crash in which two trucks and a private bus were involved. This incident took place at about 02:00 am on Saturday 10 February 2024 on a road located near Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. Also can be said this incident occurred at the Musunuru toll plaza on the National Highway on Saturday at midnight. In this road accident, two trucks and a private bus were involved. The matter of this crash began when a truck transporting cattle was hit by another truck carrying iron. Then, a bus traveling from Chennai to Hyderabad was involved in this accident. In this accident, a total of seven people lost their lives and more than 15 were injured in this crash incident. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more…

Nellore District Road Accident

This news is continuously circulating with the title “Andhra Pradesh road accident” on the internet and news channels. In this crash, two trucks and a private bus were involved and this incident took place at Musunuru in Nellore district early on Saturday, 10 February. Seven people were confirmed dead, four passed away at the incident scene and the other three were rushed to the incident scene where they were pronounced dead. After this incident, the local people attempted to help the victims and the authorities immediately arrived at the incident place after getting the reports of this crash. Four people succumbed to their injuries at the incident site and passed away recently. The officials stated that it happened when a truck transporting cattle to Srikalahasti was struck from behind by another truck carrying iron. Read on…

The news of this multi-vehicle crash incident spread like wildfire over social media pages and many users are sharing their reactions by commenting. The investigation is ongoing by Kavali sub-divisional police officer Venkata Ramana and he stated that the driver of the iron-laden truck lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the private bus coming in the opposite direction. The injured were rushed to Nellore government hospital where three more people lost their lives. Four died on the incident scene and the injured are presently getting treatment. Many are sharing heartfelt condolences with the victims' families and expressing their sadness about this crash incident.