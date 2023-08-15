New Ather 450S and 450X Launched, Price Start at Rs 1.30 lakh Full Specification Features

Good Day, Friends. In the Automotive world, a new pioneer brand ATHER Energy is about to set its stronghold on the market with a recent exciting launch of its new lineup. We are talking about their Flagship entry into the Two Wheeler Segment industry with their new Electric Scooters “Ather 450S and Ather 450X”. Stay with this article to find out its interesting factors, pricing, and whether you should buy it or skip it.





Ather Energy, an Indian electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer headquartered in Bengaluru, India, was established in 2013 by Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain. Their objective was to revolutionize the Indian two-wheeler market by introducing intelligent and eco-friendly electric scooters. We have some key highlights to outlight here before to conclude and moving further with this article.

New Ather 450S and 450X Launched



* Electric Scooters: Ather Energy gained prominence for its line of electric scooters. Their initial offerings comprised the Ather 450 and the Ather 450X. These models were engineered to provide exceptional performance, extended range, and advanced features in comparison to traditional internal combustion engine scooters.

* Smart Innovations: Ather’s scooters are characterized by their intelligent connectivity. Equipped with touchscreen interfaces, these scooters offer features like navigation, vehicle health insights, ride statistics, and remote updates. This connectivity elevates the user experience and facilitates remote diagnostics.

* Expansion Strategy: Commencing operations in Bengaluru, the company gradually expanded its presence to other Indian cities. They had plans for broader nationwide expansion.



Now, Again Company has announced their two new products in the lineup including their official price for consumers “Ather 450S and Ather 450X”. First Let’s talk about Ather 450S. The Ather 450S showcases a 2.9 kWh battery capacity, providing an IDC range reaching 115 km. Its acceleration from 0 to 40 km/h takes merely 3.9 seconds, and it attains a top speed of 90 km/h. Notable additions encompass the integration of a DeepView Display, upgraded switchgear, the FallSafe feature, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), and coasting regen. Ather Energy suggests these enhancements might potentially amplify the range by around 7 percent.

Moreover, Ather Energy has officially affirmed that their Ather Grid fast chargers enable rapid charging at a pace of up to 1.5 km per minute. Specifically, it takes around 8 hours and 36 minutes for a complete 0-100% charging cycle, and a slightly shorter period of about 6 hours and 36 minutes to attain a 0-80% charge. This indicates that when compared to other high-end electric scooters available, the Ather 450S stands out with one of the lengthiest charging durations. In order to effectively manage costs, the 450S incorporates a fresh LCD display that lacks touch functionality.



Whereas, Ather 450X has some other things to offer. The upgraded Ather 450X incorporates enhancements from the 450S model, offering a choice between 115 km and 145 km range variants. The Pro pack option extends to 450X models. The 7-inch DeepView Display now features auto-brightness and improved sunlight legibility.

Onboard navigation provides over 18 directional possibilities, and upgraded switchgear includes one-click reverse and a joystick for display interaction. The innovative FallSafe technology prevents falls by cutting off acceleration at over 60-degree tilting, while the 'Emergency Stop Signal' alerts following riders during sudden braking.