New Delhi: 1 Person was Killed and 2 Others Were Injured During a Stabbing Rampage By Robbers

Good Day Readers, the most frightening and terrifying news has come up from Welcome Area in North East Delhi. Which has scared the people revealing this sorrowful incident, Where one person was killed and two others were injured during a stabbing rampage by robbers. Kindly read the full article to know about the series of unfortunate events lead to this.

On Saturday, the police reported that in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi, a trio of robbers armed with knives carried out separate attacks, resulting in the death of a 32-year-old man and injuries to two others. Between 11.30 pm on Friday and 1.02 am on Saturday, the Welcome police station received three calls regarding stabbing incidents, according to their statement.

1 Person was Killed and 2 Others Were Injured

Murder cases saw a marginal rise from 256 to 266, while incidents of robbery experienced a significant decline of 33%, going down from 1,161 to 779. Impressively, over 95% of these robbery cases were successfully resolved, leading to the arrest of more than 1,500 individuals. Although there was only a single case less of dacoity reported this year compared to 2022 (7 instead of 8), the clearance rate for solved cases dropped to 77%, contrasting with the perfect 100% clearance rate of the previous year. The police have observed a reduction in street crime, even though these incidents have garnered significant media attention recently. Specifically, cases of snatching decreased from 4,687 in 2022 to 3,814, marking a notable decline of 19%. But this incident has again put up a question mark on safety of people.



On Saturday, the police reported an unfortunate incident in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area, where a 32-year-old man lost his life, and two others were injured. This tragic event unfolded as three knife-wielding robbers carried out separate attacks. The Welcome police station received three calls related to stabbing incidents, all occurring between 11:30 pm on Friday and 1:02 am on Saturday.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Jou Tirkey provided details, stating that one of the victims, Sher Mohammad (25) residing in Janta Mazdoor Colony in Welcome, suffered a stab wound to his abdomen. Impressively, he managed to ensure his safety by taking refuge in a nearby house.

Another victim, Sharik (22), also a resident of Janta Mazdoor Colony, was stabbed in the neck. He managed to flee and ensure his safety, the police reported.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Jou Tirkey stated that two of the attackers, Kapil Chaudhary (25) and Sohail (22), have been captured. Chaudhary had a criminal record, having been arrested in 2021 for attempted murder and in 2022 for a stabbing incident. He was released from prison just three months ago. Tirkey also disclosed the discovery of a stolen mobile phone and a knife with blood stains in Chaudhary’s possession. The third suspect was identified as Sameer. Authorities have filed a case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 392 (punishment for robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.