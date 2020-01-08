New Hyundai Creta To Launched in March 2020, Price in India Specification Features Images :- As the Auto Expo 2020 is approaching, we can now confirm the date for one of the most significant unveils at this year’s show. The second-gen Hyundai Creta will make its global debut on February 6, which is the second press day at the Expo, and will be unveiled by Hyundai brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

New Hyundai Creta To Launch in March 2020

However, according to the sources, Hyundai will not launch the new Creta at Auto Expo 2020. It will only show the exterior design of the 2020 Hyundai Creta, with the interior being blacked-out, similar to what Hyundai did with the unveiling of the Aura compact sedan. The reason behind the same is that Hyundai will reveal the new Creta’s interior and more details about the second-gen SUV closer to its market launch, which we can also confirm is slated for mid-March 2020.

Based on the second-gen ix25 revealed in China last year, the second-gen Hyundai Creta is expected to get India-specific design changes, including a new grille, different alloy wheels and a few more cosmetic tweaks on the inside. However, the India-spec model is expected to retain the split head- and tail-light setups, as well as the squarish wheel arches, large panoramic sunroof and the 10.25-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system as seen on the ix25.

2020 Hyundai Creta Price in India 2020

In terms of powertrains, the all-new Hyundai Creta will borrow its engines and gearboxes from the hugely popular Kia Seltos and could also get the Seltos GT Line’s 1.4-litre turbo-petrol option.

For years, the Hyundai Creta enjoyed a largely unchallenged run in the Indian market, but it now faces stiff competition from its own sibling, the Kia Seltos, and there’s also the MG Hector, which has found plenty of takers already. Action in the midsize SUV segment will only intensify with the arrival of the next-gen Mahindra XUV500, and other Chinese carmakers such as Great Wall Motors and Haima Automobile also eyeing the space.

New Hyundai Creta Specification Features

As of now, we can say that the Creta will surely have its work cut out, but armed to the teeth with features, along with an attractive price tag (Rs 10-16 lakh, estimated, ex-showroom), the second-gen Creta will have the goods to take the fight to its rivals.