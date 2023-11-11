2023 Celebrate Eco Friendly Diwali Wishes Messages Whatsapp Status Images Wallpapers

On the eve of Diwali lakhs of peoples burst crackers and celebrate this awesome festival of joy, happiness, lights and sweets which cause air pollution and makes our environment polluted from which health related problems took place. So, this year lets celebrate Diwali with something different and new. but, before that let’s know something related to Diwali festival. Diwali is celebrated every year in India with great joy and happiness. Diwali is also known as Deepawali is the most famous festival of the year. Before few days of Diwali peoples decorate their houses with beautiful lights and do shopping for new items. On day of Diwali peoples make rangoli in-front of their houses, do pooja of Goddess Maa Laxmi, burn crackers and exchange sweets & gift items with their love-ones, family member, relatives and friends. Now below get complete Ideas to celebrate this Diwali in Eco friendly atmosphere. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi Choti Diwali 2023

Ideas To Celebrate Eco-Friendly Happy Diwali 2023

SAY NO TO CRACKERS : We all are in love with the fresh air of our clean and green cantonment.

1. SWITCH OF LIGHTS : Before you go off to sleep, do SWITCH THOSE DECORATIVE LIGHTS OFF. Wasting electricity means that coal (non-renewable source of energy) was burnt for no actual use.

3. USE GIFTS ITEMS WASTE : Gift wrappers, papers, cardboard sweet boxes, or similar items which usually flood your dustbins during Diwali can be saved for a better use.

4. DO NOT USE PLASCTIC : If you are hosting a party or a get-together at your place, then do not use disposable plates and glasses. You are simply increasing the burden of non-biodegradable wastage on our already polluted planet.

5. NOT USE COLORS FOR RANGOLI : Try to avoid powdered rangoli colours available in market. They have chemicals in it which give it it’s distinct colour and once you sweep it off and add it to the soil, those harmful chemicals find their way into our ecosystem. So use flower petals of various colours to make a rangoli or use natural colours to dye rice flour and use that for your rangoli.

Happy Diwali Wishes Messages Whatsapp Status

————————————————

The sun does not shine there,

nor do the moon and the stars,

nor do lightning shine?

Happy Diwali 2023

————————————————

All the lights of the world cannot be compared even to a ray of the inner light of the self. Merge yourself in this light of lights and enjoy the supreme deepavali.

Happy Diwali.

————————————————

We meditate on the glory of the creator,

Who has created the Universe,

Who is worthy of Worship,

Who is the embodiment of Knowledge and Light,

Who is a remover of All Sin and Ignorance,

May he enlighten our Intellect.

Happy Diwali 2023

————————————————

May the festival of lights be the harbinger of joy and prosperity,

As the holy occasion of Diwali is here and the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of mirth and love,

here’s hoping this festival of beauty brings your way,

bright sparkles of contentment,

that stay with you through the days ahead.

Happy diwali Wishes

————————————————

Light a lamp of love,

Blast a chain of sorrow,

Shoot a rocket of prosperity,

Fire a flowerpot of happiness,

————————————————

