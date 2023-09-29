New Jawa 42 Dual Tone, Yezdi Roadster Launched In India Full Specs and Features Design

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has unveiled a new dual-tone variant of the Java 42 motorcycle in India, in addition to an upgraded Yezdi Roadster. The Jawa 42 dual-tone variant is available for purchase for Rs 1,98 lakh, while the Yezdi Streetster is priced at Rs 2,09 lakh, both of which are ex-showroom prices. These motorcycles will be available for purchase in addition to the existing 42 and Roadster models, which are priced at Rs 1,89 lakh and Rs 2,06 lakh respectively. Both motorcycles have been upgraded in terms of appearance and ergonomics, while the engines have remained unchanged.

If you’re looking for a new Jawa 42, you’re in luck! The new model still has the same engine, which is a 294.7cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 26.9 bhp and 26.8 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Roadster version, meanwhile, still uses the same engine – a 334cc one that makes 29bhp and 28.9 Nm. So let’s take a closer look at these new versions of the motorcycle. The company has made some changes to the bodywork of the Jawa 42. It still has the same fuel tank as the Bobber, but now it has a flat section near the thighs. The rear fender has been changed too – the indicators are now placed under the brake light, and the license plate is also in the housing. Swipe to know more details related to this powerful masterpiece.

