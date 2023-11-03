Headline

New Mercedes-Benz GLE Launched in India, Check Full Specification Features and More

31 mins ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a piece of news has come stating that the latest Mercedes-Benz GLE has been introduced in India, with prices commencing at Rs 96.40 lakh. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Mercedes-Benz India has officially unveiled the new GLE, presented in its long-wheelbase version, starting at Rs 96.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mercedes-Benz GLE holds the distinction of being one of the highest-selling luxury SUVs in the nation, with nearly 20,000 units sold to date.

The latest Mercedes-Benz GLE is accessible in three distinct variants: GLE 300d 4MATIC, GLE 450d 4MATIC, and GLE 450 4MATIC. Listed below are their respective ex-showroom prices. The GLE 300d 4MATIC and the GLE 450 4MATIC are currently in stock and available for immediate purchase, while deliveries of the GLE 450d 4MATIC will commence from January 2024. The service package for the new GLE initiates at Rs 85,000 for a two-year duration.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, expressed, “The new LWB GLE, featuring its fresh design, upgraded features, state-of-the-art equipment, and technological enhancements, represents the most advanced GLE yet, furthering the luxury SUV’s success story in India.” With approximately 20,000 GLEs gracing the roads of India, this serves as a clear testament to the remarkable reception the GLE has received across generations, solidifying its status as the most triumphant SUV in our lineup.

The introduction of the new GLE means that our SUV enthusiasts now have an ideal luxury SUV that caters to both extended family journeys and urban commuting,” he further stated. The new Mercedes-Benz GLE lineup brings forth a slew of enhancements, encompassing a refined exterior and interior, along with an expanded array of technology and equipment. The GLE’s completely fresh design language harmoniously combines its standout qualities – robust, sophisticated, and sporty. Additionally, it stands as a prominent embodiment of the ‘Sensual Clarity’ design concept. This SUV showcases the second generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system, providing a platform to manage numerous vehicle and comfort functions via its LCD screens.

Furthermore, it boasts a Burmester surround sound system featuring 13 speakers, with an impressive system output of 590 watts across three variants. The GLE 450d and the GLE 450 come equipped with Airmatic suspension. The Airmatic Package combines an adaptive damping system with state-of-the-art air suspension, resulting in an intelligent comfort suspension that can automatically adapt to the prevailing driving conditions, speed, and load.

