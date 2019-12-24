New Motorola Razr Sales Will Be Delayed: Here’s the reason :- If you are a tech lover then you must have known about the high interest among the smartphone buyers regarding Motorola Razr. Despite the price tag of $1,500, the demand for its first folding phone has been quite high.

The company on the other hand said that it is having to push forward its launch date and the reason behind this is that it is unable to cope up with the demand of the phone. In simple words, Motorola says it didn’t expected such high demands for its folding flagship phone and that’s why they are now pushing the dates for its launch.

The new Razr was supposed to go on sale in late December and it was initially expected to launch in more worldwide markets, also including India where registration for the device has been going on for a quite a sometime. Therefore, those who are waiting for this new Razr may possibly have to wait longer in order to get their hands on this phone.

The company in an official press statement said, “Motorola has decided to adjust Razr’s presale and launch timing to better meet consumer demand. We are working to determine the appropriate quantity and schedule to ensure that more consumers have access to Razr at launch,”

In the meantime, the company has not issued any new sales date for the device yet but at the same time it is said that it won’t be delayed much away from the original timeline.

Motorola is now ruling out any technical problems for the postponement of the sale and it says that the high demand for the product is the reason that causing it to delay the sales of the device.

This new Razr has a similar clamshell form factor to the Samsung Galaxy Fold but at the same time it is much cheaper as compared to the latter. Motorola on the other hand is also using the classic form factor of the original Razr phone but at the same time employs a new foldable OLED display in spite of the smaller screen and T9 keypad from the old one. The new Razr even looks quite same to the old Razr from 2004 from the outside.

On the other hand, the new Razr is an Android smartphone, running stock Android 9 Pie out of the box and uses a Snapdragon 710 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone also comprises of a 5-megapixel camera on the inside for taking video calls as well as a main 16-megapixel camera on the outside that can be used to take both selfies as well as regular photos.