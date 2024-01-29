New Town Girl Dies After 45ft Fall From High-Rise’s Fire Refuge Area

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a girl from New Town loses her life after falling 45 feet from the fire refuge area of a high-rise building. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. A 12-year-old girl in the sixth grade, attending a reputable English-medium school, tragically lost her life last week. She fell 45 feet from the fire refuge area to the portico roof of an 18-storey building at the Greenfield Heights complex in New Town. The girl, identified as Sagarika Biswas, was found in a pool of blood on the roof of the driveway portico, still wearing her school uniform and with a school bag on her back.

Prompted by the discovery, locals, security guards, and residents utilized a fire emergency ladder to reach the portico and rescue the girl. In an unconscious state, Sagarika was rushed to a private hospital in New Town by her father, but unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries. The tragic incident that unfolded last Wednesday has left the parents of the girl in disbelief and the residents of the complex in profound shock. A resident mentioned, “The incident was so brutal and shocking that discussions were even raised about installing grilles on the refuge area. However, the plan was eventually abandoned, considering the need to maintain open access for handling fire and other emergency situations.”

According to the police, the incident occurred around 3:30 pm when the girl had returned home from school. “It is unclear why she had gone to the fire refuge area situated between the fifth and the sixth floor of the building before entering her flat. Neighbors became aware of the situation when they heard a thud and discovered the girl lying motionless in a pool of blood on the portico,” explained a police officer. Authorities suspect that the girl may have leaned out, lost her balance, and toppled over, falling 45 feet onto the portico roof. “Her parents were at home when alerted by neighbors and the security guard.

The girl had recently completed her school exams and had seemingly just returned from school. Despite being rushed to the hospital by her father, the doctors couldn’t save her. The incident has left us speechless,” expressed another resident of the building. Residing with her parents in flat 6B of Sandhyatara HIG tower in the Greenfield Heights complex, the girl was described as jovial and lively by a neighbor. Authorities have initiated an unnatural death case at the Techno City police station, which is under the jurisdiction of the hospital where the girl passed away. An officer from the police station stated, “There has been no complaint yet, but we are investigating how the girl fell.”