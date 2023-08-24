New TVS X Electric Scooter Launched at Rs 2.50 Lakh Full Specification Features and More

TVS Launches new Electric scooter named TVS X. Good Day, Friends. In the Automotive world, a pioneer brand TVS is about to set its stronghold on the market with a recent exciting launch of its new Electric scooter. We are talking about their Flagship entry into the Two Wheeler Segment industry with TVS X. Stay with this article to find out its interesting factors, pricing, and whether you should buy it or skip it.

TVS has unveiled its latest electric scooter, the TVS X, which now competes with other electric scooters such as the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, and Bajaj Chetak. Here’s a detailed exploration of this new product. At a past edition of the Auto Expo, TVS unveiled the TVS Creon, an electric scooter that not only sported a revolutionary look but also showcased impressive design features. Now, after a span of several years, the company has launched the TVS X, which can be considered as the production model derived from the TVS Creon concept.

New TVS X Electric Scooter Launched

The X possesses an attractive appearance from every angle. Its front end showcases bodywork reminiscent of sporty motorcycles, with the two parts meeting at the LED-equipped headlamp unit that also exhibits signature lighting patterns. The streamlined integration of the indicators adds to its appeal. Moreover, the X features well-positioned cornering lamps that contribute to its visual appeal. The novel alloy wheel design, although distinct, shares a resemblance to the TVS NTorq scooter’s design—an aspect that deserves recognition. From a lateral perspective, the scooter showcases a noticeable dissimilarity owing to its exclusive central spine, accommodating the battery pack and crowned with the charging flap. This design is a genuine novelty in the Indian market, with the only other model flaunting a comparable layout being a sporty motoscooter powered by an internal combustion engine. The expansive footboards on either side enhance its distinctive appearance, while the riding posture closely aligns with that of conventional scooters, which is undoubtedly a positive attribute.



Taking a more in-depth look at the handlebar, you’ll notice the X’s distinctive motoscooter attributes. This component houses a generously sized 10.25-inch adjustable infotainment system that goes beyond conventional data display, doubling as a versatile platform for video playback, gaming, and more. The adjustable levers and unique switchgear design further add to its appeal. Notably, the X also introduces the convenience of cruise control, adapting its operation to the three selectable riding modes.



Crafted on an entirely new foundation, the TVS X boasts a high-precision cast aluminum alloy frame at its core. Equipped with a 4.44kWh battery pack, the TVS X assures an impressive range of 140km. Users can opt for the Smart X Home rapid charger, which facilitates a 0 to 50 percent charge in just 50 minutes (with the choice of an additional 3 kW fast charger) or a portable charger that achieves 0 to 80 per cent charge in approximately 4 hours and 30 minutes, utilizing a 950W charger.



Delivering a peak power of 11kW, the X proudly boasts the title of the most potent electric vehicle in its segment, showcasing an impressive 0-40kmph acceleration achieved in just 2.6 seconds. Its ability to accelerate from 0 to 60kmph happens in a swift 4.5 seconds. The top attainable speed is stated as 105kmph. The X model provides riders with a trio of riding modes, with the Xonic mode standing out as the most robust choice. Notably, the TVS X introduces a novel Ram Air Cooled Motor, veering away from the conventional forced convection cooling methods. This innovation ensures dynamic cooling for crucial components, delivering consistent and sustained performance.



The TVS X is entering the market at a starting price of Rs 2,49,990 (Ex-showroom Bengaluru). Additionally, customers can opt for portable 950W chargers priced at Rs 16,275 (including GST), and there’s also the choice of a 3kW Smart X Home rapid charger as an optional add-on.