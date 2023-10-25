Sports

NEW vs DOR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Newcastle United vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League

2 days ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

Hello football lovers, UEFA Champions League’s next football match is going to take place and it is creating a buzz on the internet. This match is fixed to be played between Newcastle United (NEW) and another team Borussia Dortmund (DOR). This upcoming football match will begin at 12:30 am on Thursday 26 October 2023 and this amazing match will be played at St James Park. If you are a football lover and hitting online to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. Lots of people are waiting for this match and expressing their excitement. We made an article and shared all the details about this match, so read it completely.

NEW vs DOR Live Score

The UEFA Championship League was begun recently and both teams are in form. If we talk about the points table of this league, both of the teams have played two matches in this tournament and received a good response from the fans and viewers. Newcastle United has faced one win, or one draw in the last matches and is ranked at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Dortmund has faced one draw, or one loss in the last matches and ranked in the last of this points table. Both of the teams will give thier best and it makes this match more interesting.

NEW vs DOR (Newcastle United vs Borussia Dortmund) Match Details

Match: Newcastle United vs Borussia Dortmund (NEW vs DOR)
Tournament: UEFA Champions League
Date: Thursday, 26th October 2023
Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)
NEW vs DOR Venue: St James Park

NEW vs DOR (Newcastle United vs Borussia Dortmund) Starting 11

Newcastle United (NEW) Possible Starting 11 1.Nick Pope, 2. Jamaal Lascelles, 3. Fabian Schar, 4. Kieran Trippier, 5. Dan Burn, 6. Joelinton, 7. Sean Longstaff, 8. Jacob Murphy, 9. Bruno Guimaraes, 10. Callum Wilson, 11. Anthony Gordon

Borussia Dortmund (DOR) Possible Starting 11 1.Gregor Kobel, 2. Mats Hummels, 3. Marius Wolf, 4. Nico Schlotterbeck, 5. Julian Ryerson, 6. Emre Can, 7. Marco Reus, 8. Julian Brandt, 9. Felix Nmecha, 10. Donyell Malen, 11. Niclas Fullkrug

This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Sony LIV. The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. It is not easy to predict which team will win this upcoming football match but Newcastle has more chance to win this match against Dortmund. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

best rhino sex pills reviews
cbd oil for anxiety study
how do male enhancement rings work
how to get a golden retriever to lose weight
side effects of oxyelite pro diet pill
30 day protein diet for weight loss
botanical gardens cbd gummies review
pediatric blood pressure medication to address adhd
metropro low blood pressure pills
what do the viagra pills look like
list of common medications for high blood pressure
what to do if you take blood pressure medication twice
are cbd gummies legal in nyc
best cbd oil pure for pain management
lishou diet pills uk
first line medication for elevated blood pressure
lean start keto pill
engage x male enhancement support
vegan cbd for anxiety
wells cbd gummies review
can you get cbd gummies on prescription
blood pressure medications used for anxiety
keto coconut oil gummy bears
v3 diet pill v3 diet pills for sale
whats the best diet pill
v3 plus diet pill reviews
truth cbd gummies for pennis growth
cbd oil infused gummies
how long to cure premature ejaculation
pros and cons of alli diet pill
are the effects of male enhancement pills permanent
flush the fat diet pills reviews
cbd gummies making me tired
which erectile dysfunction drug works best with diabetes
how to reverse high blood pressure without medication
ed pills from gnc
cold flu medication high blood pressure
clinical cbd gummies near me
diet pills konjac root
viagra and creatine supplement
which is better viagra or spray
cbd for generalised anxiety disorder
meal plan to lower cholesterol and lose weight
genius diet pills side effects
what makes it hard to lose weight
what to do before a workout to lose weight
goldreallas male enhancement reviews
cbd oil for tooth extraction pain
cbd gummies greenville sc
silybum for premature ejaculation
do hemp gummies have cbd
penis enlargement cost in india
diet pills effect on cellular respiration
gnc mega male enhancement
cbd serum for pain
does effexor cause low sex drive
stopped birth control no sex drive
what do male enhancement pills look like
penis enlargement banner
premature ejaculation treatment home remedies
breathing techniques for premature ejaculation
turmeric for penis enlargement
kingsnake penis enlargement
does covid vaccine enlarge penis
does prozac make your sex drive low
biotech pro male enhancement pills
resent girlfriend sex drive
do men really have strong sex drives
dementia and erectile dysfunction
what to eat or drink for erectile dysfunction
sex drive over 40
vigrx plus vs vigfx
best supplements to boost male libido
mariana cordoba premature ejaculation
does sexual performance anxiety go away
ros cbd oil for pain
high blood pressure drug recall list
medication of high blood pressure
blood pressure medication with water pill
cbd for pain review
diet pills women cartoon
a group high blood pressure medication list
just cbd gummies quantity
vigrx plus discount code
prime nature cbd gummies
best male enhancement product in india
i take 300 a day cbd for anxiety
how quick does cbd calm anxiety
domin xt male enhancement
round pink blood pressure pill
mr peeps male enhancement products
difference between cbd oil and hemp oil for anxiety
most expensive high blood pressure medication
cbd oil for bi polar anxiety depression
cbd and sleep deprivation
How To Use Cbd Oil For Pain And Anxiety
Best Cbd Pet Tincture For Pain Review
Hemp Bombs Cbd Gummies 75 Mg Review
Cbd Oil Benefits For Depression
What Strength Cbd Topical For Pain
Quit Smoking With Cbd Gummies
Can You Take 2 Cbd Gummies At The Same Time
Cbd Gummies 1200
Cbd Products Are Legal
Benefits Of Edible Cbd Oil
Cbd Gummies Vs Delta 8 Gummies
Is Cbd Gummies Dectable
How Much Cbd Oild Should I Be Taking For Anxiety
Stop Smoking Gummies Cbd
Revive 365 Cbd Gummies Cost
Is Cbd Oil Spray Good For Sleeping
Individual Cbd Gummy
Cbd Gummies For Anxiety And Insomnia
Cbd Effect Rem Sleep
Cbd Product For Pain