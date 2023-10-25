NEW vs DOR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Newcastle United vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League

Hello football lovers, UEFA Champions League’s next football match is going to take place and it is creating a buzz on the internet. This match is fixed to be played between Newcastle United (NEW) and another team Borussia Dortmund (DOR). This upcoming football match will begin at 12:30 am on Thursday 26 October 2023 and this amazing match will be played at St James Park. If you are a football lover and hitting online to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. Lots of people are waiting for this match and expressing their excitement. We made an article and shared all the details about this match, so read it completely.

The UEFA Championship League was begun recently and both teams are in form. If we talk about the points table of this league, both of the teams have played two matches in this tournament and received a good response from the fans and viewers. Newcastle United has faced one win, or one draw in the last matches and is ranked at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Dortmund has faced one draw, or one loss in the last matches and ranked in the last of this points table. Both of the teams will give thier best and it makes this match more interesting.

NEW vs DOR (Newcastle United vs Borussia Dortmund) Match Details

Match: Newcastle United vs Borussia Dortmund (NEW vs DOR)

Tournament: UEFA Champions League

Date: Thursday, 26th October 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

NEW vs DOR Venue: St James Park

NEW vs DOR (Newcastle United vs Borussia Dortmund) Starting 11

Newcastle United (NEW) Possible Starting 11 1.Nick Pope, 2. Jamaal Lascelles, 3. Fabian Schar, 4. Kieran Trippier, 5. Dan Burn, 6. Joelinton, 7. Sean Longstaff, 8. Jacob Murphy, 9. Bruno Guimaraes, 10. Callum Wilson, 11. Anthony Gordon

Borussia Dortmund (DOR) Possible Starting 11 1.Gregor Kobel, 2. Mats Hummels, 3. Marius Wolf, 4. Nico Schlotterbeck, 5. Julian Ryerson, 6. Emre Can, 7. Marco Reus, 8. Julian Brandt, 9. Felix Nmecha, 10. Donyell Malen, 11. Niclas Fullkrug

This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Sony LIV. The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. It is not easy to predict which team will win this upcoming football match but Newcastle has more chance to win this match against Dortmund. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.