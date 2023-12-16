NEW vs FUL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Newcastle United vs Fulham Premier League

It is reported that the Premier League 2023 is going to play their next football match and it is set to be played between Newcastle United (NEW) and the other team Fulham (FUL). Both the teams have a lot of fans all over the world and many people are excited about this match and are expressing their excitement. The match is fully set to begin at 08:30 pm on Saturday 16 December 2023 at the St James Park Football Stadium located in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Several details remain to share related to this match, so keep reading this article to know more about this upcoming match.

Both teams played well in this league’s previous match and gained a lot of lot for their game performances. Further, both teams have played a total of 16 matches and are now going to play their first head-to-head match in this league. Newcastle United has faced eight wins, two draws, or six losses and the team is presently ranked in the 7th place on the points table. Fulham has faced six wins, three draws, or seven losses in the previous matches and the team is ranked in the 10th place on the points table. Both team’s players will perform till the end of this match which makes it more interesting.

NEW vs FUL (Newcastle United vs Fulham) Match Details

Match: Newcastle United vs Fulham (NEW vs FUL)

Tournament: Premier League

Date: Saturday, 16th December 2023

Time: 08:30 PM (IST) – 03:00 PM (GMT)

NEW vs FUL Venue: St James Park

NEW vs FUL (Newcastle United vs Fulham) Starting 11

Newcastle United (NEW) Possible Starting 11 1.Martin Dubravka, 2. Jamaal Lascelles, 3. Fabian Schar, 4. Kieran Trippier, 5. Valentino Livramento, 6. Joelinton, 7. Miguel Almiron, 8. Bruno Guimaraes, 9. Lewis Miley, 10. Alexander Isak, 11. Anthony Gordon

Fulham (FUL) Possible Starting 11 1.Bernd Leno, 2. Tim Ream, 3. Antonee Robinson, 4. Kenny Tete, 5. Calvin Bassey, 6. Harrison Reed, 7. Harry Wilson, 8. Joao Palhinha, 9. Andreas Pereira, 10. Alex Iwobi, 11. Raul Jimenez

This football match will be available to watch on various platforms including Star Sports/Hotstar/Fancode. If we talk about the team-winning prediction then ManCHester United has more possibilities to win this match which is going to play against Fulham. None of the players on either team have any minor or major injuries. The weather is also clear and there is no chance of rain on the match day which will be enjoyed by the people at the stadium. Fans are expressing their love for the teams and cheering them for this match. Keep following dekhnews.com to get articles on exciting news topics.