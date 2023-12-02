CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
NEW vs MUN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Newcastle United vs Manchester United Premier League

15 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

It is coming forward that the Premier League’s next football match is going to take place. It is fixed to be played between two teams: Newcastle United (NEW) and Manchester United (MUN). If you are also curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. It is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am and it will take place on Sunday 3 December 2023 at St James Park located in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. So many fans are expressing their excitement to know more about this match, so we made an article and shared all the details of this football match in this article.

NEW vs MUN Live Score

The previous matches of both teams were amazing and won the hearts of many fans and viewers. Both teams are going to play their 14th match in this league and it will be a banging match. Newcastle has faced seven wins, two draws, or four losses and the team is currently ranked in the 7th position in the points table. On the other side, Manchester United has faced eight wins or five losses, and the team is ranked in the 6th place on the points table. Both teams have strong and active players in their teams who will perform their best, so watch with joy.

NEW vs MUN (Newcastle United vs Manchester United) Match Details

Match: Newcastle United vs Manchester United (NEW vs MUN)
Tournament: Premier League
Date: Sunday, 3rd December 2023
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: St James Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England

NEW vs MUN (Newcastle United vs Manchester United) Starting 11

Newcastle United (NEW) Possible Starting 11 1.Nick Pope, 2. Jamaal Lascelles, 3. Fabian Schar, 4. Kieran Trippier, 5. Valentino Livramento, 6. Joelinton, 7. Miguel Almiron, 8. Bruno Guimaraes, 9. Lewis Miley, 10. Alexander Isak, 11. Anthony Gordon

Manchester United (MUN) Possible Starting 11 1.Andre Onana, 2. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 3. Harry Maguire, 4. Luke Shaw, 5. Victor Lindelof, 6. Bruno Fernandes, 7. Scott McTominay, 8. Antony Matheus dos Santos, 9. Sofyan Amrabat, 10. Alejandro Garnacho Ferreira, 11. Rasmus Hojlund

The fans are excited to watch this football match and it is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. The weather is fully clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. It will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1. It is also said that this upcoming match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.

