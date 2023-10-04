NEW vs PSG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Newcastle United vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League

Today we will talk about the next football match of the UEFA Champions League this match is fixed to be played between two teams: Newcastle United (NEW) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Both of the teams did well in their previous match and now the fans are waiting for this tournament’s next match. This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday 5 October 2023. This upcoming will take place at the St. James Park Football Stadium located in Newcastle, England with a seating capacity of 52,305 seats. Let us know more about this match in this article, so read continuously and completely.

This league began recently and not many matches have been played. It is shared that this upcoming match is the first head-to-head match of this tournament and many are waiting for the gameplay of both teams. If we talk about the previous gameplay and points table of this tournament then both teams played one match in this tournament. Newcastle United faced one draw in the last match and ranked in the 2nd place on the points table. On the other side, Paris Saint-Germain faced one victory in the last match and ranked at the top of this points table.

Match: Newcastle United vs Paris Saint-Germain (NEW vs PSG)

Tournament: UEFA Champions League

Date: Thursday, 5th October 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: St. James Park

NEW vs PSG (Newcastle United vs Paris Saint-Germain) Starting 11

Newcastle United (NEW) Possible Starting 11 1.Nick Pope, 2. Fabian Schar, 3. Kieran Trippier, 4. Dan Burn, 5. Sven Botman, 6. Sean Longstaff, 7. Elliot Anderson, 8. Jacob Murphy, 9. Bruno Guimaraes, 10. Sandro Tonali, 11. Alexander Isak

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Possible Starting 11 1.Gianluigi-Donnarumma, 2. Marquinhos, 3. Danilo Pereira, 4. Achraf Hakimi, 5. Milan Skriniar, 6. Vitor Ferreira, 7. Manuel Ugarte, 8. Ousmane Dembele, 9. Warren Zaire-Emery, 10. Kylian Mbappe, 11. Randal Kolo Muani

This amazing football match will be telecast live on FanCode. If we talk about which team will win then it is quite difficult because both the teams have played only one match each and nothing can be said quickly. The weather on the match day is clear and beautiful and there is no chance of rain which makes the match more interesting. At present no player is suffering from minor or major injury and all are ready to play this upcoming match. It is being said that this match is going to be explosive and the fans and spectators will enjoy it a lot. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com for more articles.