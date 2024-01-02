New Year’s Day Crash Kills 5 People on Cross Island Parkway, CCTV Footage Video

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a car crash in Queens on New Year’s Day resulted in the tragic loss of five lives. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Residents reported that the incident took place on the Cross Island Parkway, specifically in an area notorious for its hazardous curve. Tragically, just a few hours into the New Year on Monday, a fatal two-car crash occurred in northern Queens, involving an overturned vehicle. The details surrounding the accident, which took place around 6 a.m., were limited as the police continued their investigation. The incident involved a Mazda and a Honda, both traveling north on the Cross Island Parkway.

Unfortunately, all five occupants in the Mazda lost their lives at the scene, while the Honda’s driver was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Queens, where he remains in stable condition. Upon reaching the scene, emergency responders discovered one of the vehicles overturned. Local residents, interviewed by CBS News, mentioned that the accident took place in proximity to a sharp curve on the road known for creating challenging driving conditions. Before the first sunrise of 2024, the city experienced two notable traffic crashes. Around 1:30 a.m. in Midtown, a 44-year-old motorist attempting to evade authorities collided with police cars and a nearby food truck on a sidewalk near West 34th Street and Seventh Avenue. The incident resulted in at least 10 injuries, with a woman trapped under the food truck. She, along with six other pedestrians involved, was transported to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

Charges against the driver, hospitalized in critical but stable condition, were pending as of Monday afternoon, according to the police. Throughout the year 2022, there were a total of 100,508 car accidents, with 37,848 of them causing injuries or fatalities. Incidents involving high speeds or including a motorcyclist, pedestrian, or bicyclist are more prone to result in fatalities in motor vehicle collisions. Not surprisingly, Brooklyn holds the dubious distinction of being the borough where the highest number of fatal accidents occurs. The elevated percentage of fatalities in this borough can be attributed to both a greater total number of car accidents and factors that contribute to increased collision risks, such as poorly designed roads and heavy traffic.

For Brooklyn, it accounted for 35% of accidents resulting in injury or fatality, totaling 12,812 out of all citywide collisions in this category. Conversely, Staten Island recorded the lowest number of serious or fatal accidents, with only 1,853 crashes resulting in injuries or fatalities. The remaining fatal accidents were distributed across Queens, the Bronx, and Manhattan. Queens saw 10,507 accidents causing injury or fatality, constituting 28% of such crashes citywide. In the Bronx, 6,660 injuries or deaths occurred in crashes, making up 18% of the citywide total, while Manhattan experienced 6,016 collisions resulting in injury or death, representing just 16% of such crashes citywide.