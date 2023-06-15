New York City: One Critically Injured, 3 Others Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Harlem

In this article, we are going to talk about the multi-car accident that occurred in Harlem, New York City, United States. It is shared that there are a total of four people were included in this crash incident and the news of this crash is making the headlines of the news channels. This crash was so much terrible and this news is rapidly circulating on multiple social media pages. Many people are hitting the search engine to know more about this incident, so we made an article and shared the entire details related to this crash.

As per the sources and reports, this crash happened just after 01:30 pm on Wednesday afternoon on West 119th Street at Lenox Avenue in Harlem. It is shared that at least three cars were involved which were seen at the intersection. Police get reported this crash and immediately reached the incident place. There were four people who were in unconscious condition when the police arrive at the incident spot. Police rushed the injured four to a local hospital and police began an investigation after this incident. Shift to the next article and don’t skip any line or word of this article.

One Critically Injured, 3 Others Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Crash

Of the four injured people, two men and two women were identified. It is shared that both men and one woman are now in stable condition but the fourth woman is in critical condition. It is also shared that a good Samaritan person named Rashad Ali saves one driver from the wreckage. He is a clerk at a nearby bodega and he said that “He came out to see a BMW on fire with the driver inside passed out, so he grabbed his fire extinguisher and put out the flames before they spread.” The cause of this crash is still unknown. Rashad is also getting so much popularity for his brave work.

This crash news is continuously spreading like wildfire and many social media users are praying for thier safety and well health condition. It is said that the other nearby people get scared after this crash and the vehicle seems like going to explode. People were running away and then Rashad put down the flames before exploring and two other guys also help him. The cause behind this incident has not reveled yet and the exact cause of this crash is not confirmed. The investigation is underway and everything will be clear after the investigation.