New Zealand: Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Strikes Kermadec Islands Videos and Photos

As per the report, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) stated that the earthquake hit at around 7:41 local time on Saturday and was centered about 79 (49 miles) Kilometers southwest of Raoul Island, the biggest of the Kermadec Islands or 995 Kilometers (618 miles) northeast of Auckland.

Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Strikes Kermadec Islands

Reportedly, the United States Geological Survey stated that the initial magnitude of the earthquake was 6.9. It got stuck about 205 kilometers below the ocean floor, causing a relatively deep earthquake.No tsunami warnings have been issued after the earthquake.

“Based on all unrestricted data a dangerous Pacific-wide tsunami is not anticipated,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center stated in a brief statement. New Zealand’s Kermadec Islands and the surrounding areas as an entire are part of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin which is sensitive to big quakes. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

