Newton Murder: Elderly Couple Found Dead From Apparent Stab Wounds Explained!

This horrible incident happened inside a home in Massachusetts. Since the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that it would happen. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information as this news left many questions in people's minds.

As per the report, this is the case of Newton Massachusetts homicide. Since the news has come on the internet it circulated on the social media platforms. Currently, this news has been making headlines on the internet. People are interested to learn about every single aspect of this tragic accident. Reportedly, three people have been discovered dead inside a home in Newton Massachusetts on 25th June 2023. At present, the police are investigating the incident and are also examining the CCTV footage to find the suspect who killed the three people. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, the three victims have been identified as 70 years old couple and the mother of the wife who was 90 years old. Law enforcement, they have discovered evidence. The evidence is big proof that there was a forced entry of somebody into the house. Law enforcement has requested that residents of Newtome check their home security systems and doorbell cameras for evidence that may lead them to a suspect. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As we already mentioned that this fatal incident took place Sunday 25th June 2023 at around 10:00 am. An unidentified person who knew the victims, that person called the police officers after 1o am. Police discover that three victims have been fatally stabbed. Police have given a statement in which they have stated that they have found an unwanted attempted break nearly a half mile away from the crime place.