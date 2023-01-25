NGR vs CMR Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello, all the lovers of the football match, here we are going to share exciting news for you as a very famous and amazing African Nations Championship league is coming back with its two powerful teams. This league is one of the best leagues and the upcoming match is going to be played between Niger vs Cameroon. Both teams have a massive fan following as they give their best to entertain their fans. Currently, fans have been waiting for the match details. Here we have more information about the NGR vs CMR match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned the African Nations Championship is all set to entertain its fans with an amazing team. If you want to see the match then you can book the tricket on the website. This match is going to be very amazing and entertaining. The African Nations Championship match between Niger vs Cameroon will be played at Miloud Hadefi stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the match details including the team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: African Nations Championship

Team: Niger (NGR) vs Cameroon (CMR)

Day: Wednesday

Date: 25th January 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Miloud Hadefi stadium

Niger (NGR) Possible Playing 11: 1.Mahamadou Djibo, 2. Adamou Djibo, 3. Ismael Souley, 4. Mohamed Karimou, 5. Abdoul Garba, 6. Ousseni Badamassi, 7. Mossi Issa Moussa, 8. Moussa Moudou, 9. Fay�al Iboun, 10. Bilyamine Moussa, 11. Abdoul Inkad

Cameroon (CMR) Possible Playing 11: 1. Marcelin Mbahbi, 2. Ibrahim Saidou, 3. Dooh Moukoko, 4. Bawak Etta, 5. Che Malone, 6. Jerome Ngom Mbekeli, 7. Arthur Avom, 8. Djawal Kaiba, 9. Louis Mbah, 10. Kemajou Dibami, 11. Ramses Donfack

Match prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and mind-blowing players who always give their best on the playground. This match is going to be played between Niger vs Cameroon on 25th January 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at Miloud Hadefi stadium. If we talk about the recent match result then the NGR team won 0 matches, lost 2 matches and draw 3 matches and on the other hand, the CMR team won 1 match, lost 1 match and draw 3 matches. CMR team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.