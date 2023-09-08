NH 48 Accident: Kerala Origin Youths killed in Road Crash in Davangere Caught on Camera

A horrific accident on NH 48 in Kerela led to the fatality of 2 lives. Good Day Readers. Today horrific news has come from Kerela stating a tragic accident on NH 48 resulted in the demise of two lives. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A tragic incident occurred on National Highway-48 near the railway bridge across from S.S Hospital in the city, where two youths of Kerala origin lost their lives in a fatal accident on Thursday morning. The deceased individuals have been identified as Athul (25) and Rishikesh (24), both natives of Kerala. Reports indicate that they were en route to Bengaluru from Hubli.





The accident occurred when the two youths lost control of their motorcycle and collided with a traffic barrier. Consequently, they fell from the bridge onto the railway track below, resulting in their immediate demise. Simultaneously, a car traveling from the opposite direction reportedly collided with the stranded motorcycle on the road. The car’s driver sustained minor injuries and was subsequently hospitalized.

NH 48 Accident

Superintendent of Police Uma Prashant arrived at the accident scene to conduct an investigation, and the Davangere South Traffic Police filed a case in connection with the accident. Each year, traffic collisions in India lead to a significant number of fatalities, injuries, and property damage. According to the 2021 report from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there were 155,622 fatalities, marking the highest figure since 2014. Among these, 69,240 deaths resulted from two-wheeler accidents. An investigation conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in the United States has shown that the use of seat belts substantially reduces the risks and severity of injuries in road accidents. However, it is noteworthy that there is minimal enforcement regarding seat belt usage in cars in India.



A study conducted by IIT Delhi highlights that although national highways make up just 2% of the total road length in India, they are responsible for 30.3% of all road accidents and 36% of the associated fatalities. The NCRB data for 2021 reveals that there were 17,993 accidents within the Indian Railways system, marking a significant increase of 38% compared to the year 2020. The majority of these accidents occurred in the state of Maharashtra.



In the 2013 global survey on traffic collisions conducted by the UN World Health Organization, India had a road fatality rate of 16.6 per 100,000 people. India’s average fatality rate due to traffic collisions was roughly in line with the world average of 17.4 deaths per 100,000 people. It was lower than the rate in low-income countries, which averaged 24.1 deaths per 100,000 people, but higher than high-income countries, which reported the lowest average rate of 9.2 deaths per 100,000 people.